The Rose Tattoo, Starring Marisa Tomei and Emun Elliott, Closes on Broadway December 8

The Rose Tattoo, Starring Marisa Tomei and Emun Elliott, Closes on Broadway December 8
By Olivia Clement
Dec 08, 2019
 
Trip Cullman directs Tennessee Williams’ Tony-winning play, about a widow who finds passion in the arms of a new man.
Emun Elliott and Marisa Tomei in The Rose Tattoo
Emun Elliott and Marisa Tomei in The Rose Tattoo Joan Marcus

Roundabout Theatre Company’s revival of The Rose Tattoo closes on Broadway December 8. The Tennessee Williams drama, helmed by Trip Cullman, stars Oscar winner Marisa Tomei (My Cousin Vinny) as Serafina and Emun Elliott (Game of Thrones) as Alvaro.

The Rose Tattoo opened at the American Airlines Theatre October 15. Previously seen at the 2016 Williamstown Theater Festival, the Broadway production saw Tomei reprising her role as a Sicilian-American widow who finds passion in the arms of a new man.

Rounding out the cast are Cassie Beck as Miss Yorke, Alexander Bello as Salvatore, Tina Benko as Estelle Hoehengarten, Andréa Burns as Peppina, Susan Cella as Giuseppina, Paige Gilbert as Bessie, Greg Hildreth as The Salesman, Isabella Iannelli as Vivi, Jacob Michael Laval as Bruno, Ellyn Marie Marsh as Violetta, Carolyn Mignini as Assunta, Portia as Flora, Ella Rubin as Rosa, Jennifer Sánchez as Mariella, Constance Shulman as The Strega, and Burke Swanson as Jack.

The production features scenic design by Mark Wendland, costume design by Clint Ramos, lighting design by Ben Stanton, sound design by Fitz Patton, and projection design by Lucy Mackinnon.

With The Rose Tattoo, Roundabout continues its history of producing Williams’ work, following productions of Summer and Smoke (1975 and 1996), The Night of the Iguana (1996), The Glass Menagerie (1994 and 2010), A Streetcar Named Desire (2005), Suddenly Last Summer (2006), and The Milk Train Doesn’t Stop Here Anymore (2011).

Williams’ The Rose Tattoo won the Tony for Best Play in 1951 and was subsequently revived in 1966 and 1995.

Production Photos: The Rose Tattoo on Broadway

Production Photos: The Rose Tattoo on Broadway

5 PHOTOS
Emun Elliott and Marisa Tomei
Emun Elliott and Marisa Tomei
Emun Elliott and Marisa Tomei
Emun Elliott and Marisa Tomei
Marisa Tomei in <i>The Rose Tattoo</i>
Marisa Tomei in The Rose Tattoo
Emun Elliott and Marisa Tomei in <i>The Rose Tattoo</i>
Emun Elliott and Marisa Tomei in The Rose Tattoo
Marisa Tomei in <i>The Rose Tattoo</i>
Marisa Tomei in The Rose Tattoo
