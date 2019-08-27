The Search for Signs of Intelligent Life in the Universe and More Included in Lily Tomlin Retrospective at Film at Lincoln Center

The Kennedy Center Honoree and Tony winner will celebrate her career, intertwined with that of partner Jane Wagner, with screenings, panels, and a Q&A.

Film at Lincoln Center presents a series of 13 events tied to the careers of Lily Tomlin and Jane Wagner in the upcoming Two Free Women: Lily Tomlin & Jane Wagner.

Kicking off September 12, Two Free Women begins with a screening of The Search for Signs of Intelligent Life in the Universe followed by a Q&A with Tomlin and Wagner. Tomlin won a 1986 Tony Award for her Broadway performance in Search for Signs, which was later adapted for the 1991 film. Wagner wrote and directed the play, which originally bowed at the Plymouth Theatre and was revived in 2000 at the Booth Theatre, also starring Tomlin. The revival earned a Tony nomination for Best Revival of a Play.

Also included in the series is Lily Tomlin, the 1986 documentary about the creation of Intelligent Life long unavailable to film and theatre fans. The documentary will screen September 15, along with Big Business (co-starring Tony winner Bette Midler).

On September 13, the series will offer screenings of the 1977 film The Late Show, the 1980 hit 9 to 5, the 1984 movie All of Me, as well at the meta-documentary TVTV Looks at the Oscars. (A screening of The Quiche of Pastiche sketch will precede this showing.)

On September 14 at 5:30 PM, Tomlin and Wagner join New Yorker writer Hilton Als for a conversation spanning their work across film, television, theatre, with selections from some of their most well-known sketches. The Center will also present screenings of Tomlin’s films Nashville, and The Incredible Shrinking Woman, as well as Wagner's J.T.

The series closes September 16 with I Heart Huckabees and Tomlin’s most recent film, Grandma.

In addition to her Tony Award win in 1986, she was the recipient of a Special Tony Award in 1977. She was nominated for an Oscar for her performance in 1976’s Nashville and is a 25-time Emmy Award nominee, winning six. She currently stars opposite Jane Fonda in Netflix’s Grace and Frankie.

For full event information, including showtimes, click here.