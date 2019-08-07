The Shakespeare Theatre of NJ, Louisiana State University, Disney Theatrical Group, and More Are Hiring

Playbill's Job Listings offers plenty of additional open technical positions, as well!

From auditions to administrative roles, Playbill is the online source for careers in theatre.

Check out our selection of available theatrical technical positions below. You can browse the full list of industry jobs in our extensive Job Listings database.

ACP KASSER STAGE TECHNICIAN, Montclair State University, Office of Arts + Cultural Programming

The Kasser Stage Technicians are the individuals who are responsible for the physical loading in, setting up, and running of the various productions put on at the Alexander Kasser Theater. They handle the loading and unloading of equipment and scenery from trucks, hang and focus all of the lighting required, install all of the scenery, rigging, and flooring, and install and operate all necessary audio and video equipment for productions. All of this under the leadership of the Staff Department Heads.

ASSISTANT STAGE MANAGER POSITION, PDNYC LLC

Qualified candidates will have 3+ years of experience working in a professional theatrical environment, demonstrate exemplary people management skills, excels within a large stage management team, and is a professional, fun, proactive problem solver. Prior experience in long-running productions, live events/festivals, or immersive theatre is a plus. Candidates must feel comfortable with an extremely physical and active show track in addition to being on your feet for most of the day.

ENTERTAINMENT TECHNICAL SUPERVISOR, RWS Entertainment Group / American Dream

Oversee and maintain all entertainment technical aspects of Nickelodeon Universe, DreamWorks Water Park and Retail to include: sound, lighting and event support. Maintain NU stage including: lighting, sound, props, trussing and stage build. Create innovative and fun family entertainment utilizing specialized skills and abilities. Guide the department and provide outstanding internal and external guest service at all times, ensuring a positive guest experience.

PRODUCTION MANAGER, Mills Entertainment

Deliver exceptional customer service support, utilizing your expertise, in the creation of the production of the property and tour; providing high quality, cost-effective solutions, tools and resources, efficiently and effectively, working with the Development, Booking and Production teams to effectively manage the technical details of our touring portfolio and management of our equipment inventory and utilization.

PRODUCTION MANAGER, Prospect Theater Company, Inc.

The Production Manager will oversee communications amongst the design, creative and technical staff and 59E59, manage the logistics of implementing and installing the design, creatively problem-solve throughout the production process, and assure the project is accomplished on budget and on time.

TECHNICAL DIRECTOR, LOL Times Square Comedy Club

Looking for a Technical Director to set up and upkeep the showrooms and other areas. Taking care of the lights and sound in all capacity, hang/gel/focus lights, and set up Lighting/sound Board, etc.

ASSISTANT STAGE MANAGER, Nedworks Productions

Set up/break down rehearsal space. Attend all rehearsals reading line cues/prompting actors as needed. Track actors’ lines (provide notes to stage manager/director after each rehearsal). Track & perform scene changes, prop hand offs and minor prop maintenance. Maintain dressing rooms.

CARPENTERS, The Shakespeare Theatre of NJ

The Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey seeks experienced scenic carpenters. Must have experience with various scenic construction techniques and materials. Must have strong woodworking, welding, and rigging skills and be able to read construction plans. Applicants should also be capable of lifting 75 pounds and comfortable working at heights around 25 feet. Experience in electrics, painting, sewing, and pneumatic systems a plus. Ideal candidate is a self-motivated, safety conscious, team player with a degree in technical theatre and at least 2 years professional experience, or equivalent combination of education and experience.

LSU STUDENT UNION THEATRE - LIGHTING TECHNICIAN, Louisiana State University

Works with the Union Theater staff on all lighting needs for each event. Attends all production meetings to interpret designers’ plot, lead crew hanging, circuiting and focusing of stage lighting equipment; arrange outside rental orders as needed. Prepares and maintains the lighting plot, recommend changes when necessary and lead all restoring of the house plot after events. Facilitates lighting design or creates basic lighting design for all events.

DIRECTOR, TECHNICAL PRODUCTION, The Walt Disney Studios - Disney Theatrical Group

The Director of Technical Production reports to the SVP Production and is responsible for technical design and management of all physical assets for our current and upcoming productions both domestically and internationally and oversees all related technical personnel. The role provides technical expertise and leadership to other production teams, designers, theaters, and vendors and is ultimately in charge of the success and sustainability of DTG’s physical and technical aspects of our productions. Internally, the Director of Technical Production works closely with the Director of Production Operations, the Sr Production Supervisor, and the General Managers.

ASSISTANT TECHNICAL DIRECTOR, Marymount Manhattan College

Responsibilities include supervising students enrolled in technical theatre courses; train students in proper tool operation and construction techniques; act as theatre supervisor for curricular and non-curricular events as warranted; assist Theatre TD and Director of Operations to provide oversight, maintenance and improvement of the Theresa Lang Theatre; serve as Technical Director for projects produced in the Bordeau Box Theatre.

HEAD ELECTRICIAN, Hubbard Street Dance Chicago

Hubbard Street Dance Chicago (HSDC) seeks an experienced Head Electrician. Reporting to the Director of Production, the Head Electrician is a key member of the production department. Hubbard Street Dance performs in Chicago approximately three to twelve times a year in addition to touring nationally and internationally. The ideal Head Electrician candidate can work collaboratively with the artistic and production leadership to ensure consistent artistic quality.

THEATRE STAGE & PROPS TECHNICIAN, Santa Barbara City College

Perform a variety of technical duties involved in the construction, alteration, forming, painting, finishing and set-up of scenery and props used in theatre stage productions; identify and respond to production needs involving props and scenery. Assist with coordinating, designing and operating lighting, sound and rigging systems and features for stage productions as required; install, rig and set up scenery, props and related lighting equipment on stage for various performances Maintain assigned work areas in a neat, clean and orderly condition.

Have a casting notice or job advertisement? Please visit our "post a job" page and begin your search for the perfect applicant.