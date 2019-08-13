The Sheen Center, Ogunquit Playhouse, Kennedy Center, and More Are Hiring

ASSISTANT PRODUCTION MANAGER, Second Stage Theater

The Production Management department is seeking a temporary Assistant Production Manager for September 2019 – November 2019. The Assistant Production Manager will support all administrative activities for the Production Management department with a primary initial focus on additional administrative support. Experience with Microsoft Office, attention to detail, and a sense of humor are required.

STAGE MANAGER FOR CAT ON A HOT TIN ROOF, Gallery Players

The Gallery Players in Park Slope is seeking a stage manager for its upcoming equity showcase production (approval pending) of CAT ON A HOT TIN ROOF. Director, Owen Thompson. Producer, Marty Goldin. The show runs October 26th - November 10th. Rehearsals start September 21st and will be in the evenings and on weekends. Seeking an organized individual who has good interporsonal and comminication skills and can work within the confines of a showcase situation. Small stipend available.

PRODUCTION COORDINATOR, The Sheen Center for Thought and Culture

The Sheen Center’s Production Coordinator (SCPC) is responsible for the advancing and execution of Sheen Center (SC) and rental productions. He or she uses their broad understanding of all production elements to ensure that all communications and systems within the production department are executed to the highest standards.

WIG/HAIR & MAKE-UP ASSISTANT, Ogunquit Playhouse

Ogunquit Playhouse, Ogunquit, Maine seeks an experienced Wig/Hair & Make-Up Assistant for the remainder of our 2019 Season. Approximate dates of employment: Sunday, September 1 – Sunday, November 3, 2019 (dates are potentially flexible). Prior wigs experience is required.

ASSOCIATE PRODUCTION MANAGER, Evan Bernardin Productions

The Associate Production Manager (APM) position at Evan Bernardin Productions (EBP) is a 1 year contract based at the EBP offices in New York City. The APM will assist in the coordination of all PM related tasks performed by the Production Management Department of EBP. Task may include, but are not limited to: Scheduling work calls, Data/organization, venue communications, running of production meetings, budget tracking, site visits and any onsite or additional needs of productions. The APM will also participate in the maintenance of EBP’s production equipment and storage and will act as the primary contact for all measures in the absence of the PM.

TOURING STAGE MANAGER, Mills Entertainment

Seeking a Stage Manager who enjoys children’s theatricals to join our 2019 touring production of The Elf on the Shelf: A Christmas Musical. Act as a liaison among the various individuals involved, including the director, actors, costume designer, and technical department, and ensures that all elements of the performance run smoothly.

TOURING DECK CHIEF, Mills Entertainment

Seeking a Deck Chief who enjoys children’s theatricals to join our 2019 touring production of The Elf on the Shelf: A Christmas Musical. Supervise and direct local crew, in conjunction with the touring crew, for all load-ins, shows, and load-outs. Participate in production meetings and phone conferences prior to the tour dates

IMMEDIATE REPLACEMENT: WARDROBE MANAGER/STITCHER/WIG + MAKE-UP SUPERVISOR, ArtisTree Music Theatre Festival

Will oversee all wardrobe needs including changeover/maintenance, costume stock inventory/alteration, laundry/dry cleaning. Act as wardrobe running crew. Will maintain wigs + make-up needs for all productions. Candidates must have experience working wardrobe running crew at college level and/or stock

BROADWAY CENTER STAGE 2019-20 SEASON - SM AVAILABILITY INFO, Kennedy Center, The

Seeking stage management for the Broadway Center Stage season at the Kennedy Center which includes Footloose, Next To Normal, and Bye Bye Birdie.

TECHNICAL DIRECTOR FOR THEATRE, The Wick Theatre

The position oversees all technical aspects of every production in the theatre as well as in the venue. The TD will work in concert with Stage Management, Sound, Wardrobe, Lighting design as well as the Producer to present quality productions to our audiences. We are a 341 seat theatre, presenting 5 mainstage musicals as well as a concert series of 8 one or two night concert presentations.

ASSISTANT STAGE MANAGER, Barefoot Shakespeare Company

Barefoot Shakespeare Company is seeking a replacement assistant stage manager for our upcoming production of Lady Capulet. Lady Capulet is a prequel to Romeo and Juliet and follows the story of Rose from country girl to lady of Verona and explores the betrayal, revenge, and manipulations that set the houses of Capulet and Montague against one another in a time when the influence of family, money, power, and gender determine everything.

