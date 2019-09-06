The Skivvies and Broadway Guest Stars Will Strip Down to Save New York City Animals

By Adam Hetrick
Sep 06, 2019
 
Nick Adams, Conor Ryan, Kevin Zak, and Jessica Hendy will be joined onstage by adoptable shelter animals in the September 19 concert at The Green Room 42.
Nick Cearley and Lauren Molina

Nick Cearley and Lauren Molina, the actor-musician duo known for stripped-down concerts where Broadway favorites line up to bare it all in song, will host a September 19 fundraiser at the Green Room 42 to support New York City's homeless animals.

Set to perform in the 8 PM concert are Nick Adams, Mamie Parris, Sara Ford, Kevin Zak, Christopher Gurr, Marissa Rosen, Sam Sturm, Conor Ryan, Christine Cornish Smith, Eddie Cooper, R. Harrison Ghee, Jessica Hendy, Ellyn Marsh, Susie Mosher, and Elizabeth Nestlerode.

The performers will be joined onstage by adoptable animals from the non-profit rescue organization Puppy Kitty NYCity. The Skivvies promise that actual cats will appear in a number from the long-running Andrew Lloyd Webber musical that debuts on screen this December.

All ticket proceeds go to PKNYC, which rescues animals in crisis through its fostering program.

For tickets, visit TheGreenRoom42.

The Skivvies
Lauren Molina
Nick Cearley
Lauren Molina and Nick Cearley
Nick Cearley
The Skivvies
The Skivvies
Lauren Molina
Andrew Keenan-Bolger
Andrew Keenan-Bolger
