The Skivvies Release New Hanukkah Single

As Hanukkah wraps up December 30, musical duo The Skivvies have released a new single in celebration of the annual Festival of Lights.
Written by Lauren Molina and Nick Cearley, the new song, “It’s F*cking Hanukkah,” is now available for streaming.
Listen to it here:
“It’s F*cking Hanukkah” was recorded live from Ludlow Garage in Cincinnati during The Skivvies’ I Touch My Elf tour.
“I’m Jewish, and I’ve never heard a Hanukkah song that I could really groove to,” says Molina. “Adam Sandler’s comedy Hanukkah song isn’t sexy,” adds Cearley, “so we felt an obligation to create one.”
“It’s F*cking Hanukkah” features Molina on vocals and electric cello, Cearley on ukulele and vocals, Tom Regouski on clarinet, Matthew Umphreys on piano, and Josh Roberts on drums.