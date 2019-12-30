The Skivvies Release New Hanukkah Single

The duo share the new song in time for the final day of the Festival of Lights.

As Hanukkah wraps up December 30, musical duo The Skivvies have released a new single in celebration of the annual Festival of Lights.

Written by Lauren Molina and Nick Cearley, the new song, “It’s F*cking Hanukkah,” is now available for streaming.

Listen to it here:



“It’s F*cking Hanukkah” was recorded live from Ludlow Garage in Cincinnati during The Skivvies’ I Touch My Elf tour.

“I’m Jewish, and I’ve never heard a Hanukkah song that I could really groove to,” says Molina. “Adam Sandler’s comedy Hanukkah song isn’t sexy,” adds Cearley, “so we felt an obligation to create one.”

“It’s F*cking Hanukkah” features Molina on vocals and electric cello, Cearley on ukulele and vocals, Tom Regouski on clarinet, Matthew Umphreys on piano, and Josh Roberts on drums.

