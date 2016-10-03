The Spooky Playlist to Your Ultimate Halloween Celebration

toggle menu
toggle search form
Playbill Playlist   The Spooky Playlist to Your Ultimate Halloween Celebration
By Ruthie Fierberg, Felicia Fitzpatrick
 
This week’s Playbill Playlist features theatre’s most spellbinding songs from Rocky Horror Show, Little Shop of Horrors.
Magic &amp; Mayhem
Magic & Mayhem Photo by Monica Simoes; Graphic by Felicia Fitzpatrick

All Hallows’ Eve is upon us, and we’re treating you to this Halloween-themed Playbill Mixtape. From Broadway’s creepiest musicals and scariest villains to the mystifying and magical characters of theatre, the songs on this playlist will put you in the right mindset for trickery and ghoul-ish fun. Check out the soundtrack with songs from shows like Young Frankenstein, The Rocky Horror Show, Little Shop of Horrors, and more. Plus, we’ve added some new tunes this year for you to explore.

For all of your ear candy needs, follow Playbill on Spotify.

MAGIC & MAYHEM
Think the graveyard of the Addams Family and bloody, bloody Carrie. Think the magic of Pippin and the sorcery of The Little Mermaid’s Ursula.

RELATED:
Listen to More Recommended Mixtapes:
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 2019 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.
 X

Blocking belongs
on the stage,
not on websites.

Our website is made possible by
displaying online advertisements to our visitors.

Please consider supporting us by
whitelisting playbill.com with your ad blocker.
Thank you!