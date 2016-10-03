The Spooky Playlist to Your Ultimate Halloween Celebration

This week’s Playbill Playlist features theatre’s most spellbinding songs from Rocky Horror Show, Little Shop of Horrors.

All Hallows’ Eve is upon us, and we’re treating you to this Halloween-themed Playbill Mixtape. From Broadway’s creepiest musicals and scariest villains to the mystifying and magical characters of theatre, the songs on this playlist will put you in the right mindset for trickery and ghoul-ish fun. Check out the soundtrack with songs from shows like Young Frankenstein, The Rocky Horror Show, Little Shop of Horrors, and more. Plus, we’ve added some new tunes this year for you to explore.

For all of your ear candy needs, follow Playbill on Spotify.

MAGIC & MAYHEM

Think the graveyard of the Addams Family and bloody, bloody Carrie. Think the magic of Pippin and the sorcery of The Little Mermaid’s Ursula.

