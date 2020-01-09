The Stars of Flying Over Sunset on What to Expect From the New Musical

Carmen Cusack, Harry Hadden-Paton and Tony Yazbeck chat about the upcoming show over cocktails at the Lincoln Restaurant.

Ahead of their return to Broadway in the new musical Flying Over Sunset, Carmen Cusack, Harry Hadden-Paton, and Tony Yazbeck stopped by the Lincoln Restaurant to chat about the show—a 1950s-set story exploring the role and effects of LSD and their famous roles: Clare Boothe Luce, Aldous Huxley, and Cary Grant, respectively.

Watch the interview in the video above.

James Lapine, Tom Kitt, and Michael Korie's Flying Over Sunset will begin previews at Lincoln Center Theater in the Vivian Beaumont Theater, March 12 ahead of an April 16 opening.

READ: James Lapine, Tom Kitt and Michael Korie Working on New Musical About LSD

The musical features a book and direction by Lapine (Falsettos, Sunday in the Park With George), music by Kitt (Next to Normal, If/Then), and lyrics by Korie (War Paint, Grey Gardens). Michelle Dorrance, founder and artistic director of Dorrance Dance, will make her theatrical debut as choreographer.

Though a work of fiction, Flying Over Sunset is inspired by three well-known individuals: Brave New World author Huxley (Hadden-Paton), The Women playwright, diplomat, and congresswoman Luce (Cusack), and Hollywood leading man Grant (Yazbeck), each of whom experimented with the drug LSD. The musical sees them come together at crossroads in their lives. Under the influence of the drug, they confront the mysteries of their lives and their world.