The Sunset Limited Opens January 21 at London's Boulevard Theatre

The Sunset Limited Opens January 21 at London's Boulevard Theatre
By Dan Meyer
Jan 21, 2020
Tony winner Terry Johnson directs the two-hander by Cormac McCarthy.
Gary Beadle and Jasper Britton
Gary Beadle and Jasper Britton

The Sunset Limited opens January 21 at the Boulevard Theatre in London. The play by celebrated novelist Cormac McCarthy (No Country for Old Men, The Road) is a limited engagement scheduled through February 29.

Tony winner Terry Johnson (La Cage aux Folles) directs the two-hander, with Gary Beadle (Now We Are Here) as Black and Jasper Britton (Jerusalem) as White.

When a professor throws himself in front of a train, an ex-con pulls him out of harm’s way and takes him home to talk. The skeptical professor and his faith-driven rescuer then debate truth, fiction, and belief, seeking an answer to the age-old question, “Is life worth living?”

Serving on the creative team is set and costume designer Tim Shortall, lighting designer Ben Ormerod, sound designer John Leonard, and production manager Simon Sturgess. Casting is by Suzanne Crowley and Gilly Poole.

