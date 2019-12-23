The Texas Tenors Will Play Green Room 42, Featuring Songs From Broadway Album

The chart-topping group will play the Manhattan venue in January.

The chart-topping The Texas Tenors will bring their 10th Anniversary Tour to New York’s Green Room 42 January 13, at 7 PM.

The group, which appeared on America's Got Talent in 2009, features Marcus Collins, JC Fisher, and John Hagen. Attendees at the upcoming Manhattan concert can expect to hear tunes from their most recent albums, Rise and A Collection of Broadway and American Classics, which both debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Classical Chart, and more.

In addition to their four studio albums and two PBS specials, The Texas Tenors have also authored two children’s books, Ruckus on the Ranch and Moon’s on Fire, which is due in January.

For tickets, visit TheGreenRoom42.com.