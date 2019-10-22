The Thanksgiving Play Begins Previews October 22 in Los Angeles

Larissa FastHorse’s satire is scheduled to run at the Geffen Playhouse through December 1.

Larissa FastHorse’s satire about thespians, political correctness, and school holiday pageants, The Thanksgiving Play, begins previews October 22 at the Geffen Playhouse in Los Angeles, California. The play officially opens October 31 and is scheduled to run through December 1.

Directed by Michael John Garcés, the play follows several “woke” performers at an elementary school as they prepare to put on a Thanksgiving show that tries to both honor Native American Heritage Month and the Pilgrims’ fabled feast.

The Thanksgiving Play stars Noah Bean (The Whirligig, Marjorie Prime) as Jaxton, Alexandra Henrikson (Fish in the Dark, The Snow Geese) as Alicia, Tony Sandrew (Million Dollar Quartet, The Foreigner) as Caden, and Samantha Sloyan (Ellis Island: The Dream of America, Munched) as Logan.

The creative team includes scenic designer Sara Ryung Clement, costume designer Garry Lennon, lighting designer Tom Ontiveros, and sound designer Cricket S. Myers. Samantha Cotton is production stage manager with casting by Phyllis Schuringa, CSA.

Check out photos from the Off-Broadway world premiere of The Thanksgiving Play below.