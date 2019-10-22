The Thanksgiving Play Begins Previews October 22 in Los Angeles

Los Angeles News   The Thanksgiving Play Begins Previews October 22 in Los Angeles
By Dan Meyer
Oct 22, 2019
Larissa FastHorse’s satire is scheduled to run at the Geffen Playhouse through December 1.
Margo Seibert, Greg Keller, Jennifer Bareilles, and Jeffrey Bean Joan Marcus

Larissa FastHorse’s satire about thespians, political correctness, and school holiday pageants, The Thanksgiving Play, begins previews October 22 at the Geffen Playhouse in Los Angeles, California. The play officially opens October 31 and is scheduled to run through December 1.

Directed by Michael John Garcés, the play follows several “woke” performers at an elementary school as they prepare to put on a Thanksgiving show that tries to both honor Native American Heritage Month and the Pilgrims’ fabled feast.

The Thanksgiving Play stars Noah Bean (The Whirligig, Marjorie Prime) as Jaxton, Alexandra Henrikson (Fish in the Dark, The Snow Geese) as Alicia, Tony Sandrew (Million Dollar Quartet, The Foreigner) as Caden, and Samantha Sloyan (Ellis Island: The Dream of America, Munched) as Logan.

The creative team includes scenic designer Sara Ryung Clement, costume designer Garry Lennon, lighting designer Tom Ontiveros, and sound designer Cricket S. Myers. Samantha Cotton is production stage manager with casting by Phyllis Schuringa, CSA.

Check out photos from the Off-Broadway world premiere of The Thanksgiving Play below.

Production Photos: The Thanksgiving Play at Playwrights Horizons

Margo Seibert, Greg Keller, Jennifer Bareilles, and Jeffrey Bean Joan Marcus
Margo Seibert Joan Marcus
Jennifer Bareilles and Greg Keller Joan Marcus
Greg Keller and Jennifer Bareilles Joan Marcus
Jeffrey Bean, Jennifer Bareilles, Margo Seibert, and Greg Keller Joan Marcus
Greg Keller, Jennifer Bareilles, Jeffrey Bean, and Margo Seibert Joan Marcus
Margo Seibert and Jennifer Bareilles Joan Marcus
Margo Seibert and Jeffrey Bean Joan Marcus
Greg Keller and Jeffrey Bean Joan Marcus
Jennifer Bareilles, Greg Keller, and Jeffrey Bean Joan Marcus
