The Thanksgiving Play Opens at Geffen Playhouse

Larissa FastHorse’s satire, directed by Michael John Garcés, opens in Los Angeles November 5.

The Thanksgiving Play, Larissa FastHorse’s satire about thespians, political correctness, and school holiday pageants, opens at the Geffen Playhouse November 5. The production is scheduled to run through December 6 in Los Angeles.

Directed by Michael John Garcés, the play follows several “woke” performers at an elementary school as they prepare to put on a Thanksgiving show that tries to both honor Native American Heritage Month and the Pilgrims’ fabled feast.

Flip through photos of the production below:



Production Photos: The Thanksgiving Play at the Geffen Playhouse Production Photos: The Thanksgiving Play at the Geffen Playhouse 12 PHOTOS

The Thanksgiving Play stars Noah Bean (The Whirligig, Marjorie Prime) as Jaxton, Alexandra Henrikson (Fish in the Dark, The Snow Geese) as Alicia, Jeff Marlow (Henry IV with Tom Hanks) as Caden, and Samantha Sloyan (Ellis Island: The Dream of America, Munched) as Logan.

The creative team includes scenic designer Sara Ryung Clement, costume designer Garry Lennon, lighting designer Tom Ontiveros, and sound designer Cricket S. Myers. Samantha Cotton is production stage manager with casting by Phyllis Schuringa, CSA.