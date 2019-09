The Tonys Are Coming! Get Your Printable 2016 Tony Awards Ballot Here!

Download your printable Tony Awards ballot here!

The 70th Annual Tony Awards are just a few weeks away. Playbill.com is getting in the spirit with our annual Tony Awards ballot, which lets theatre fans take part in Broadway’s big night from home.

Click here to download your own printable Tony ballot.



The 2016 Tony Awards — hosted by James Corden — will be broadcast on Sunday, June 12, 2015 (8-11 PM ET/PT time delay) on CBS, live from the Beacon Theater in NYC. For information, photos, videos, and more, go to TonyAwards.com.