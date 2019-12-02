The Top 15 Musical Theatre Tumblr Fandoms of 2019

Which musicals were the most popular among fans on Tumblr this year?

Tumblr exclusively shared the top 15 musical theatre fandoms of 2019 with Playbill as part of Tumblr's 2019 Year in Review.

How was the list determined? "Fandometrics is the result of our efforts to compile a database of Tumblr’s most talked-about entertainers and entertainments, and track the shifts in our users’ collective conversations," says Tumblr meme librarian Amanda Brennan. "Every week, our Content team puts together a list of the most frequently used tags on the platform, accounting for the following criteria: how many posts were created that contain the tag, how many times that tag was searched for, how many times a post using that tag was reblogged, and how many times a post using that tag was liked."

"We started ranking Tumblr's favorite musicals in 2017 when discussion about Hamilton hit a huge peak. That year, Be More Chill ranked No. 2, surfacing a fandom we didn't have eyes on before then, effectively breaking the musical into the mainstream and allowing it a second life. This year, we saw Hadestown take the No. 1 spot. The musical is rich with Greek mythology (which Tumblr is super into—both with the old myths as well as modern re-tellings) and a star-crossed relationship, both beautiful and sad, that people can dive into and iterate on."

Here are what Broadway fans obsessed over the most on Tumblr in 2019!



15. A Very Potter Musical

A musical parody of the Harry Potter series, it was the first production of online production company Team StarKid. Emmy winner Darren Criss starred as Harry Potter.



14. The Prom

It's time to dance! While The Prom may have already played its final performance this August, the Tony-nominated musical continues to resonate with fans.



13. Wicked

Rejoicify, fellow Ozians! Two days before its 16th Broadway anniversary on October 30, 2019, Wicked hit another milestone: surpassing Les Misérables to become the fifth longest-running production in Broadway history.



12. Cats

Jellicle cats, come one, come all! With the highly anticipated film adaptation, starring Taylor Swift, James Corden, and Jennifer Hudson, out on Christmas Day, Cats is a new addition to Tumblr's most popular musicals this year. Its original production still holds its place as the fourth-longest-running show in Broadway history.



11. Falsettos

This Tumblr fandom is like a tight-knit family! Between the Tony-nominated 2016 revival and its 2019 national tour, fans can’t get enough of Marvin, Whizzer, and company.



10. Beetlejuice

God, I hope you're ready for a show about death—to be Tumblr's No. 10 fandom! The Tony-nominated musical adaptation of the 1988 film has made quite the splash on social media, including Instagram, Tik Tok, and Tumblr!



9. Dear Evan Hansen

All we see is Dear Evan Hansen for forever! The Tony-winning musical developed a strong fandom as it opened on Broadway in 2017 and isn't slowing down anytime soon.



8. Newsies

And the world will know that the Newsies fandom is strong on Tumblr! Fansies continue to carry the banner for the Tony-nominated Disney musical since its 1,005-performance Broadway run.



7. The Phantom of the Opera

The power of the music of the night makes Phantom one of the most popular Tumblr fandoms! As Broadway’s longest-running musical, Phans of the show have enjoyed Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Tony-winning musical for over 30 years.



6. Les Misérables

Do you hear the fandom sing? With the Oscar-nominated film adaptation, multiple revivals on Broadway, and its upcoming West End return, the Tony-winning musical has remained a fan-favorite since the original Broadway production in 1987.



5. The Guy Who Didn't Like Musicals

The second Team StarKid production to make the list, The Guy Who Didn't Like Musicals may have only had a month-long run in 2018, but its free release on YouTube garnered 2.3 million views. and helped it become Tumblr's No. 5 fandom!



4. Six

Divorced. Beheaded. Obsessed! The Olivier-nominated musical doesn't start Broadway performances until February 13, 2020, but its fans are already in (re)formation, making it Tumblr's No. 4 fandom! Six will begin Broadway performances in February 2020.



3. Be More Chill

It's a musical that we'd kinda be into! After a production at Two River Theater in New Jersey, Be More Chill's cast recording took the Internet by storm. The digital community's enthusiasm inspired a 2018 Off-Broadway production and its subsequent 2019 Broadway transfer, so it's no surprise that this musical lands at No. 3 !



2. Hamilton

Raise a glass to the Hamilton fandom! Nearly five years after its Off-Broadway run at the Public Theater, Lin-Manuel Miranda's Tony-winning musical remains one of the hottest tickets on Broadway.



1. Hadestown

Hadestown is livin' it up on top as Tumblr's No. 1 fandom of 2019! Hadestown also led the pack at the 2019 Tony Awards, with eight total wins, including Best Musical.

