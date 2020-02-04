The Vineyard Theatre’s Dana H. Meets the Press

The Off-Broadway premiere of Lucas Hnath’s new play begins performances February 11.

The Off-Broadway premiere of Dana H., a new play by Tony-nominated playwright Lucas Hnath, will begin previews February 11 ahead of a February 25 opening night. The production, directed by Les Waters, is scheduled to play through March 22.

Adapted from interviews with Dana Higginbotham conducted by Steve Cosson, Dana H. details Hnath's mother's real-life kidnapping by a patient in the psych ward where she worked as a chaplain. Starring Deirdre O'Connell, the play recounts the true story of how she was held captive for her life, trapped in a series of Florida motels, disoriented and terrified, for five months.

Dana H. had its world premiere at the Kirk Douglas Theatre at Center Theatre Group, followed by a production at Chicago's Goodman Theatre. The play is part of a Vineyard season lineup that includes Tina Satter's Is This a Room, which returned for an extended run through November 24, 2019, and Antoinette Nwandu's Tuvalu Or, The Saddest Song.

Dana H. will feature scenic design by Andrew Boyce, costume design by Janice Pytel, lighting and supertitle design by Paul Toben, and sound design by Mikhail Fiksel.