The Vineyard Theatre’s Dana H. Meets the Press

toggle menu
toggle search form
Photos   The Vineyard Theatre’s Dana H. Meets the Press
By Marc J. Franklin
Feb 04, 2020
 
The Off-Broadway premiere of Lucas Hnath’s new play begins performances February 11.
Dana H._Vineyard Theatre_Press Day_2020_HR
Sarah Stern, Les Walters, Deirdre O'Connell, Lucas Hnath, and Doug Aibel Marc J. Franklin

The Off-Broadway premiere of Dana H., a new play by Tony-nominated playwright Lucas Hnath, will begin previews February 11 ahead of a February 25 opening night. The production, directed by Les Waters, is scheduled to play through March 22.

Adapted from interviews with Dana Higginbotham conducted by Steve Cosson, Dana H. details Hnath's mother's real-life kidnapping by a patient in the psych ward where she worked as a chaplain. Starring Deirdre O'Connell, the play recounts the true story of how she was held captive for her life, trapped in a series of Florida motels, disoriented and terrified, for five months.

The Vineyard Theatre’s Dana H. Meets the Press

The Vineyard Theatre’s Dana H. Meets the Press

4 PHOTOS
Dana H._Vineyard Theatre_Press Day_2020_HR
Deirdre O'Connell Marc J. Franklin
Dana H._Vineyard Theatre_Press Day_2020_HR
Les Waters and Deirdre O'Connell Marc J. Franklin
Dana H._Vineyard Theatre_Press Day_2020_HR
Les Walters, Deirdre O'Connell, and Lucas Hnath Marc J. Franklin
Dana H._Vineyard Theatre_Press Day_2020_HR
Sarah Stern, Les Walters, Deirdre O'Connell, Lucas Hnath, and Doug Aibel Marc J. Franklin
Share

Dana H. had its world premiere at the Kirk Douglas Theatre at Center Theatre Group, followed by a production at Chicago's Goodman Theatre. The play is part of a Vineyard season lineup that includes Tina Satter's Is This a Room, which returned for an extended run through November 24, 2019, and Antoinette Nwandu's Tuvalu Or, The Saddest Song.

Dana H. will feature scenic design by Andrew Boyce, costume design by Janice Pytel, lighting and supertitle design by Paul Toben, and sound design by Mikhail Fiksel.

Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Recommended:
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 1991-2020 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.
 X

Blocking belongs
on the stage,
not on websites.

Our website is made possible by
displaying online advertisements to our visitors.

Please consider supporting us by
whitelisting playbill.com with your ad blocker.
Thank you!