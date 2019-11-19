The Vineyard's Premiere of Dana H. Sets Dates Off-Broadway

Deirdre O’Connell stars in the new Lucas Hnath play, which recounts the true story of the playwright’s mother’s harrowing kidnapping.

The Off-Broadway premiere of Dana H., a new play by Tony-nominated playwright Lucas Hnath, will begin previews February 7, 2020, at the Vineyard Theatre. The play, previously seen in Los Angeles, details Hnath's mother's real-life kidnapping by a patient in the psych ward where she worked as a chaplain.

Dana H. is adapted from interviews with Dana Higginbotham conducted by Steve Cosson; Les Waters directs. The Vineyard production will star Deirdre O’Connell in the title role, with an opening night set for February 25.

In Dana H., the words of Higginbotham are reconstructed for the stage by her playwright son. The play recounts the true story of how she was held captive for her life, trapped in a series of Florida motels, disoriented and terrified, for five months.

Dana H. had its world premiere at the Kirk Douglas Theatre at Center Theatre Group, followed by a production at Chicago's Goodman Theatre. The play is part of a Vineyard season lineup that includes Tina Satter's Is This a Room, which continues an acclaimed, extended run through November 24, and Antoinette Nwandu's Tuvalu Or, The Saddest Song.

Dana H. will feature scenic design by Andrew Boyce, costume design by Janice Pytel, lighting and supertitle design by Paul Toben, and sound design by Mikhail Fiksel.

