The Wild Parrots of Campbell Opens at Cherry Lane Theatre December 10

Alex Riad's play is scheduled through December 21 at the Off-Broadway venue.

Alex Riad’s The Wild Parrots of Campbell opens December 10 at the Cherry Lane Theatre.

The Off-Broadway production, directed by Padraic Lillis, stars Evan Hall, John DiMino, Domenica Feraud, Kasey Lee Huizinga, and Adrian Burke. Set in the California suburbs, the play follows a group of twenty-somethings living in a rundown apartment who find their world turned upside down when one invites a girl he met online to move in.

The production features sets by Sean Gorski, lighting design by Katy Atwell, sound design by Matt Otto, and costumes by Natalie Loveland.

The Wild Parrots of Campbell is scheduled to run through December 21 with performances on Tuesdays–Saturdays at 7 PM and Sundays at 2PM.

Riad is currently the literary fellow at The Farm Theater and in the Lila Acheson Wallace American Playwrights Program at Juilliard.