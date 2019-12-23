The Wrong Man to Play London’s The Other Palace Studio in 2020

Writer-composer-lyricist Ross Golan brings the work to London as a solo show.

Ross Golan, the book writer and composer-lyricist of The Wrong Man, brings his work to London’s The Other Palace Studio as a solo show February 20, 2020.

The Wrong Man premiered at MCC Theater in fall 2018 as a full musical, starring Joshua Henry in the lead role. The musical began as a concept album, written and performed by Golan. The musical was directed by Thomas Kail, choreographed by Travis Wall, and orchestrated by Alex Lacamoire.

Golan is best known as a songwriter in the pop music realm, having written for such artists as Nicki Minaj, Lady Antebellum, Selena Gomez, and Ariana Grande.

Click here for tickets and more information.

