The Year in Images: 36 Not-To-Miss Photos of 2019

Take a look back at the stunning portraits, backstage glimpses, memorable reunions, and historic moments that defined the theatrical year.

From stars on the red carpet to curtain calls, flash bulbs pop all around New York City’s stages. But here at Playbill, we pride ourselves on capturing candid moments with your favorite stars, up-close details of Tony-nominated costumes and props, and the quiet beauty in the chaotic theatre district.

Whether snapping historic firsts like Ali Stroker's Tony Award win for her performance in Oklahoma!, momentous reunions like the 15th anniversary Brooklyn concert, or inside glimpses at the lives of your favorite performers, Playbill captures every facet of theatre.