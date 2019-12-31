The Year in Images: 36 Not-To-Miss Photos of 2019

By Marc J. Franklin
Dec 31, 2019
 
Take a look back at the stunning portraits, backstage glimpses, memorable reunions, and historic moments that defined the theatrical year.
2019_in_Images_HR

From stars on the red carpet to curtain calls, flash bulbs pop all around New York City’s stages. But here at Playbill, we pride ourselves on capturing candid moments with your favorite stars, up-close details of Tony-nominated costumes and props, and the quiet beauty in the chaotic theatre district.

Whether snapping historic firsts like Ali Stroker's Tony Award win for her performance in Oklahoma!, momentous reunions like the 15th anniversary Brooklyn concert, or inside glimpses at the lives of your favorite performers, Playbill captures every facet of theatre.

Choir_Boy_Broadway_Production_Photos_2018_HR
The year began with Tarell Alvin McCraney's Choir Boy opening at the Samuel Friedman Theatre January 8. Matthew Murphy
Rent_Live_Fox_Production_Photos_2019_HR
Fox brought Rent to the small screen. Kevin Estrada/FOX
Be_More_Chill_Broadway_Opening_Night_2019_HR
Following a New Jersey world premiere at Two River Theater in 2015, developing a cult following online, and a subsequent hit Off-Broadway run in 2018, Be More Chill arrived to Broadway. Marc J. Franklin
Waitress_Broadway_Shoshana_Bean_Curtain_Call_2019_HR
Shoshana Bean takes her first bow in Waitress, marking her return to Broadway since concluding her run in Wicked in 2006. Marc J. Franklin
Jeremy Pope
Jeremy Pope smolders for a photo ahead of his second Broadway opening of the year, Ain't Too Proud: The Life and Times of the Temptations. Marc J. Franklin
Oklahoma_Broadway_Production Photos_2019_X_HR
Ali Stroker and James Davis bring the heat to Circle in the Square during Oklahoma!. Stroker would go on to become the first actor in a wheelchair to win a Tony Award for her performance as Ado Annie. Little Fang Photo
Heidi Schreck
Heidi Schreck is all smiles after brining What the Constitution Means to Me to Broadway. The production would be nominated for Tony Award for Best Play as well as become a Pulitzer Prize finalist. Marc J. Franklin
Hadestown_Broadway_Amber_Gray_Getting_Into_Character_2019_HR
Amber Gray gives Playbill a glimpse at her pre-show process backstage at Hadestown. Marc J. Franklin
Alex Brightman
Alex Brightman shows the man behind the demon in a minamlist photoshoot for Beetlejuice. Marc J. Franklin
Tony_Award_Nominations_2019_HR
Gayle King, Bebe Neuwirth, and Brandon Victor Dixon announce the 73rd annual Tony Award nominees. Marc J. Franklin
