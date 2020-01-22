Theater for the New City to Honor Hair Co-Creator James Rado

The 17th annual Love ‘n Courage benefit will raise funds for the company’s Emerging Playwrights program.

Theater for the New City will honor performer, playwright, and lyricist James Rado at its 17th annual Love ‘n Courage benefit February 24. Rado, who co-wrote the book and lyrics to Hair with Gerome Ragni, earned a Tony nomination in 1969 for the musical. He also starred as Claude in the original Broadway production and won a Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album.

Rado’s additional theatrical credits as a performer include The Lion in Winter and Marathon ‘33.

The benefit will be hosted by Phoebe Legere and Matt Morillo, with Rado himself set to perform. Also included in the lineup of performances are the all-women Taiko dance and drum group Cobu, Penny Arcade, and Phoebe Legere.

The company’s beneficiary for the evening is its Emerging Playwrights program, which develops new writers and their works. Selected artists are given the opportunity to mount full productions with a minimum three-week run at one of the Theater for the New City’s four stages.

