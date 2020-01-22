Theater for the New City to Honor Hair Co-Creator James Rado

By Dan Meyer
Jan 22, 2020
 
The 17th annual Love ‘n Courage benefit will raise funds for the company’s Emerging Playwrights program.
Hair_Production_Photo_1967_James-Rado, Gerome-Ragni_HR.jpg
James Rado and Gerome Ragni Bert Andrews

Theater for the New City will honor performer, playwright, and lyricist James Rado at its 17th annual Love ‘n Courage benefit February 24. Rado, who co-wrote the book and lyrics to Hair with Gerome Ragni, earned a Tony nomination in 1969 for the musical. He also starred as Claude in the original Broadway production and won a Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album.

Rado’s additional theatrical credits as a performer include The Lion in Winter and Marathon ‘33.

The benefit will be hosted by Phoebe Legere and Matt Morillo, with Rado himself set to perform. Also included in the lineup of performances are the all-women Taiko dance and drum group Cobu, Penny Arcade, and Phoebe Legere.

The company’s beneficiary for the evening is its Emerging Playwrights program, which develops new writers and their works. Selected artists are given the opportunity to mount full productions with a minimum three-week run at one of the Theater for the New City’s four stages.

Look Back at the Original Production of Hair

Look Back at the Original Production of Hair

The show first debuted Off-Broadway October 17, 1967 at the Public Theater.

31 PHOTOS
Cast
Cast Friedman-Abeles/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Hair_Production_Photo_1967_Emmaretta-Marks, Melba-Moore, Lorri-Davis_HR.jpg
Emmaretta Marks, Melba Moore, and Lorri Davis
Hair_Production_Photo_1967_Hair 1_HR.jpg
Cast
Hair_Production_Photo_1967_Diane-Keaton_HR.jpg
Diane Keaton
Cast
Barry McGuire, Diane Keaton, and Steve Curry Friedman-Abeles/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Hair_Production_Photo_1967_Sally-Eaton_HR.jpg
Sally Eaton Bert Andrews
Hair_Production_Photo_1967_Ronald-Donnie-Burks, Lorrie-Davis, Jim-Fields, Natalie-Mosco_HR.jpg
Ronald Donnie Burks, Lorrie Davis, Jim Fields, and Natalie Mosco
Hair_Production_Photo_1967_Shelley-Plimpton_HR.jpg
Shelley Plimpton Bert Andrews
Hair_Production_Photo_1967_Hair 3_HR.jpg
Cast
Hair_Production_Photo_1967_Shelley-Plimpton, Steve-Gamet, Leata-Galloway, Donnie-Burks_HR.jpg
Shelley Plimpton, Steve Gamet, Leata Galloway, and Donnie Burks Martha Swope
