Theater Mitu’s House or How to Lose an Orchard in 90 Minutes or Less Begins Off-Broadway

The new technology-driven work, directed by Rubén Polendo, explores houses and the places they hold in our lives.

Performances begin August 23 at MITU580 for Theater Mitu's HOUSE or how to lose an orchard in 90 minutes or less. The show is a re-imagining of Anton Chekhov’s 1903 drama The Cherry Orchard with interjections from Nobuhiko Obayashi’s 1977 cult horror film HOUSE. Directed by Rubén Polendo, HOUSE or how to lose an orchard in 90 minutes or less is created and performed by collaborating artists Kayla Asbell, Denis Butkus, Aysan Celik, Alex Hawthorn, Justin Nestor, Scott Spahr, Corey Sullivan, Ada Westfall, and Isabella Uzcátegui. Created in and for a moment of mass migration and displacement, the newest show from Theater Mitu weaves text from company-conducted interviews, technology, and live music. Performances continue through September 8 at MITU580 (580 Sackett St., Brooklyn). Click here for tickets and more information.