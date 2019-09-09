TheaterWorksUSA, The Public Theater, The Shed, TodayTix, and More Are Hiring

GENERAL MANAGER, TheaterWorksUSA

Responsibilities of TheaterWorksUSA’s General Manager include, but are not limited to: Leading administrative and production operations. Establish and maintain policies, systems, and procedures that ensure optimal operations. Scheduling and coordination of artistic season, rehearsals, readings, workshops, etc; working with all relevant unions. Anticipating and meeting the technical, production, front of house, and box office needs for concurrent multiple productions.

MOBILE UNIT PROGRAMS MANAGER, The Public Theater

The Mobile Unit Programs Manager will serve as the primary contact for all Mobile Unit National community partners, events, as well as oversee the design and execution of holistic community engagement. This role will work closely with the Director of Mobile Unit to plan and line produce a community tour, participate in all Mobile Unit programming, including but not limited to twice yearly Mobile Unit tours (local and National), Public Theater performances, Joe’s Pub collaborations, ongoing artist commissions and developmental work, and departmental administrative tasks.

SALES COORDINATOR, Blue Man Group

This position reports to the Manager of Tourism & Group Sales. This position interacts with the Director Sales & Marketing, Coordinator Sales & Marketing, external customers, internal staff (box office, front of house, company management, stage management, Resident General Manager) and outside business partners and vendors. Previous experience working in sales, box office and/or customer service is desired.

VISITOR EXPERIENCE SUPERVISOR, The Shed

The Visitor Experience Supervisor is a key member of the Visitor Experience team that will be responsible for developing, launching, and managing frontline operations for The Shed. The Visitor Experience Supervisor will lead the frontline team, be a power user of the ticketing platform, and help achieve the customer service goals of The Shed. The Visitor Experience Supervisor will be part of the core team that is responsible for the audience experience and rethinking how technology and new engagement strategies can shape that experience. The Visitor Experience Supervisor will lead a fully cross-trained team in the operational areas of box office, front of house, group sales, and customer service.

DEVELOPMENT MANAGER (PART-TIME), The Diller-Quaile School of Music

The Development Manager position with The Diller-Quaile School of Music is a part-time position (20-25 hours/week) responsible for the day-to-day operations of the Development Department. The position includes processing gifts, updating and entering data into Raiser’s Edge, creating and submitting reports to the Executive Director regarding all development campaigns, tracking and maintaining detailed records of all donations, managing the development calendar and deadlines, and ensuring that all donor acknowledgements are completed on a timely basis.

TALENT AGENCY FULL-TIME ASSISTANT NEEDED, KMR

Bi-Coastal Agency is seeking a full-time assistant to assistant multiple agents covering actors for Film, TV and Theatre. A theatre background is helpful but not required. More importantly, a muli-tasker and someone who genuinely desires to learn how to be a Talent Agent is an ideal candidate.

ACCOUNT DIRECTOR, NYC, TodayTix

TodayTix is looking for a results-driven, organized, and communicative Account Director, NYC to join the TodayTix team at our Tribeca office. This cross-functional role reports to the VP of Account Services and will lead the development of new business opportunities, provide 360° client service, and contribute in-depth insights for company goals and strategy.

MARKETING ASSISTANT, New York City Center

New York City Center is hiring a Marketing Assistant that supports every facet of the department operations. This position has a strong administrative focus while also contributing to ideation and design of marketing campaigns and materials. The Marketing Assistant is expected to professionally represent City Center through a knowledgeable understanding and enthusiasm for all our programming.

PAYROLL & FINANCE ASSOCIATE, Signature Theatre Company

Seeking applicants who have completed certified coursework in finance and/or accounting; who have earned a university degree; or who possess a combination of education and equivalent related experience. Preference will be given to candidates who possess a Bachelor’s degree in Accounting or Business. An interest in non-profit theatre is preferred. Experience with payroll or accounting software, and/or a willingness to learn BeyondPay and Financial Edge is a plus. Signature Theatre is a MS Office environment.

BOX OFFICE SUPERVISOR, Two River Theater

Two River Theater is seeking a friendly, enthusiastic, and customer service-oriented Box Office Supervisor. This position is responsible for providing exemplary customer service, generating earned revenue through ticket, subscription sales, and donation upsells and overseeing five part-time box officers. The Box Officer Supervisor is a full-time position reporting directly to the Box Office Manager.

ASSISTANT ACCOUNT EXECUTIVE, Serino Coyne LLC

Seeking two (2) Assistant Account Executives who are bright, energetic, proactive and collaborative with a positive attitude and has excellent organization and communications skills (verbal and written) to join our team. Minimum 1 year of professional experience in advertising, theater, marketing or media industry

DIRECTOR OF MARKETING & COMMUNICATIONS, Berkeley Repertory Theatre

The director of marketing and communications plays a leadership role in a broad range of detail-oriented, deadline-driven activities that sustain and expand the Theatre’s audience. This is a great opportunity for an ambitious and energetic leader.

ADMINISTRATIVE ASSISTANT, The Professional Performance Prep

We are the preeminent performing arts studio in New Jersey. We have students in films, major TV networks, Broadway, Off-Broadway, and on tours. We regularly have Broadway stars, casting directors, agents, and managers come down from NYC for master classes and lessons. We are searching for someone with experience and leadership ability to join our staff and help us run our studio. We can be flexible with hours and will train the right person.

OFFICE MANAGER/ ENROLLMENT COORDINATOR, Broadway Artists Alliance

Seeks a Part Time (20-25 hours a week) Office Manager/ Enrollment Coordinator to manage our busy year round midtown manhattan office and provide general administrative, enrollment and project support to the Artistic Director and Admissions Team. Office Manager/Enrollment Coordinator will ensure that all daily department operations and student enrollments are running effectively and efficiently.

