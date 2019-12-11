Theatre Development Fund, The Public Theater, Barrington Stage Company, and More Are Hiring

Playbill offers an extensive selection of available jobs within the theatre industry, serving as the online source for careers in theatre.

Check out our selection of available theatrical administrative positions below.

HUMAN RESOURCE GENERALIST, Theatre Development Fund

The Human Resource Generalist reports to the Director of Finance and the Managing Director. The Human Resource Generalist will run the daily functions of the Human Resources department including hiring and interviewing staff, administering pay, benefits and leave, and enforcing company policies and practices.

FINANCE ASSOCIATE, PAYROLL, The Public Theater

The Public Theater is seeking an organized associate to join the Public’s finance staff. The Finance Associate’s primary responsibility is timely and accurate payroll submission in a fast-paced, dynamic environment. This role will report to the Manager of Finance and Payroll and will work closely with the Finance Assistant and HR team.

MANAGING DIRECTOR, Elevator Repair Service Theater

The Managing Director will be responsible for administrative leadership, providing oversight of organizational structure, multi-year planning/calendar management, budget creation and oversight, and day-to-day administrative operations. Additionally, the Managing Director will be the primary point of contact for all production and presentation negotiations.

DEVELOPMENT ASSOCIATE, INDIVIDUAL GIVING, The Public Theater

The Public Theater is seeking Development Associate, Individual Giving to join our energetic, enthusiastic, and passionate Individual Giving team. This role will assist the Director of Individual Giving in the development, implementation and management of an institution-wide stewardship program designed to foster and nurture long-term, meaningful relationships between The Public Theater and its donors.

OFFICE/OPERATIONS ASSISTANT, Marquee Merchandise

Marquee Merchandise, one of the largest Broadway merchandising companies in New York City, is currently seeking a part-time Office/Operations Assistant to assist in the administrative and merchandising operations of its current and upcoming productions. The part-time Office/Operations Assistant is a catch-all position within the company, so applicants must be incredibly organized, detailed-oriented, technically proficient, and capable of seeing multiple tasks through to completion. While the exact schedule can be flexible, the ideal candidate will be available for approximately 20–25 hours per week during regular business hours.

COMPANY MANAGER - LION KING RAFIKI TOUR, Disney Theatrical Group

Job responsibilities include all duties typically associated with those of an ATPAM Company Manager including: facilitation of payroll and weekly box office settlement, management of weekly operating costs and expenses, liaising with box office staff, overseeing union benefit reports, coordination of house seats, coordinating travel and housing arrangements; facilitating contracts, and the overall management of the entire personnel from actors to crew.

SENIOR MANAGER, INDIVIDUAL GIVING, The Apollo Theater

The Senior Manager, Individual Giving will work closely with the Director of Development to achieve the annual contributed income goal for individuals. The Apollo Theater has just completed a major strategic plan for growth, so the next 5 years will require a hyper-focus on the development of an entry-, mid-, and major-donor pipeline.

MTC STAGE MANAGER, Barrington Stage Company

Barrington Stage Company, an award-winning professional theatre in Pittsfield, MA, seeks a Stage Manager for their 2020 Musical Theatre Conservatory (MTC). The ideal candidate would be a recent college graduate or an upper-level college student with significant stage management experience. The MTC is a pre-professional training program for 18 performers and 2 directing fellows. The SM works with the MTC Director, BSC directors and stage managers to coordinate the class, rehearsal and performance schedule. They also stage manage directing projects and student cabarets. The position is full-time from May 23–August 1.

POWERHOUSE 2020 SEASON COMPANY MANAGEMENT TEAM, New York Stage and Film

The Company Manager will coordinate travel and housing, special events, and all day-to-day company needs for 350+ professional artists for the 2019 Powerhouse Season. This person will supervise a staff of two assistants and four interns. They must have strong communication skills and a good attitude. Must be highly-organized, detail-oriented, and extremely friendly. Prior artist relations and/or event management experience required. Company Management experience and a passion for theater/film development is a plus. Position runs from mid-May to early August.

ASSISTANT TO THE ARTISTIC DIRECTOR, National Yiddish Theatre Folksbiene

The Assistant to the Artistic Director supports NYTF’s AD Zalmen Mlotek as he leads the programmatic activities of this 105 year old organization. Maintain AD’s calendar, ensuring that all meeting and appointments are confirmed and current. This is a part-time position that requires a flexible schedule based on the AD’s work load. This schedule requires flexibility based around the season’s production schedule. Late night, weekend and holiday hours may be required.

