Theatre-Lover’s Guide to What’s Streaming in December—Plus Holiday Programming

The list of must-see movies and TV shows for any theatre aficionado, plus the holiday specials you’ve been waiting all year to watch.

Check out the latest theatre-related offerings on Netflix, Amazon, and Hulu this month. Plus, Playbill.com highlights the holiday specials not to be missed by any theatre lover and the network shows to catch up on if you want to see your favorite stage talents on the small screen.

NETFLIX

The Crucible

Daniel Day-Lewis and Winona Ryder star in the 1996 feature film version based on the 1953 play by Arthur Miller, most recently seen on Broadway under the direction of Ivo van Hove, starring Ben Whishaw and Saoirse Ronan.

AMAZON PRIME

The BFG

Beginning December 6, watch the Steven Spielberg adaptation of Roald Dahl’s novel, starring Tony and Oscar winner Mark Rylance as the title character.

Mozart in the Jungle

In Season 3 of the Amazon Prime original, Rodrigo, the conductor of the New York Symphony Orchestra, heads to Venice to find motivation. Three-time Tony winner Bernadette Peters reprises her role in the Emmy-winning series. The season premieres December 9.

HULU

The Bridges of Madison County

Watch the 1995 movie starring Clint Eastwood and Meryl Streep based on the best-selling novel of the same name by Robert James Waller—both of which inspired Jason Robert Brown’s 2014 musical starring Kelli O’Hara and Steven Pasquale.

Driving Miss Daisy

Written by Alfred Uhry, the 1989 movie stars Jessica Tandy, Morgan Freeman, and Dan Aykroyd, and is available December 1. Uhry also penned the Pulizter Prize–winning play upon which the film is based; it was most recently on Broadway in 2010, starring Vanessa Redgrave, James Earl Jones, and Boyd Gaines.

Hairspray Live!

After the live television musical event airs on December 7, watch it all over again on Hulu beginning December 8 and relive the performances from Maddie Baillio, Harvey Fierstein, Jennifer Hudson, Kristin Chenoweth, and a ridiculously long list of Broadway stars.

BROADWAYHD (Updated: December 2, 2016)

She Loves Me

For those who missed the livestream of the revival of the Sheldon Harnick-Jerry Bock musical from Roundabout Theatre Company, She Loves Me is now a part of the BroadwayHD library. After a successful one-night-only in-theatre release December 1, She Loves Me is now available online.

Some Enchanted Evening: Richard Rodgers Tribute Gala

In 1980 at London’s Theatre Royal, Drury Lane, a top notch cast (including Dame Judi Dench) honored Richard Rodgers. From “Getting to Know You” to “Sixteen Going on Seventeen,” the evening is a celebration of the composer and the music he gifted to the world.

HOLIDAY PROGRAMMING

From Freeform’s 25 Days of Christmas to specials on the major networks, Playbill.com culled through the numerous holiday offerings and narrowed it down to this theatre-related cornucopia. Check here for full listing of dates and times of showings on Freeform.

Willy Wonka & The Chocolate Factory, Freeform

If Gene Wilder’s rendition of “Pure Imagination” wasn’t enough of a reason to catch this token of childhood nostalgia, you might want to revisit in preparation for Charlie & The Chocolate Factory coming to Broadway this spring with Christian Borle sporting the top hat.

Disney’s A Christmas Carol, Freeform

The Disney iteration of the classic tale that has been on Broadway four times!

Elf, Freeform

The film from comedian Will Ferrell has become a modern holiday tradition—and the inspiration for the musical of the same name. It’s the story of Buddy the Elf who grew up on the North Pole and returns to New York City to find his biological father, all while spreading Christmas cheer.

Four Christmases, AMC December 15, 6 PM

Vince Vaughn and Reese Witherspoon play Brad and Kate, a couple who struggles to visit all four of their divorced parents on Christmas. Tony winner Kristin Chenoweth plays Courtney, Kate’s sister.

Deck the Halls, AMC December 16, 6 PM

Tony winner Matthew Broderick is an optometrist in smalltown Massachusetts who loves Christmas—and his regimented schedule leading up to December 25. But his meticulous plans fall apart with the arrival of new neighbors, including Tia (Kristin Chenoweth).

Happy Feet, Freeform

The animated movie about a penguin who differs from his family and the rest of the pack features choreography by Tony winner Savion Glover.

Frozen, Freeform

This Disney-animated megahit musical follows two sisters, Anna and Elsa, discovering themselves and re-discovering their sibling bond. The story is Broadway-bound and currently working towards an out-of-town tryout in Denver. If you haven’t seen it yet, what are you waiting for?

Happy Feet Two, Freeform

The sequel to Happy Feet—if you liked the tapping in the first movie, tune in for more.

The 39th Annual Kennedy Center Honors, CBS December 27, 9 PM ET/PT

Each year, America celebrates the lifetime artistic achievements of musicians, dancers, actors, comedians, directors, and more. This year’s honorees are Martha Agerich, Eagles, Al Pacino, Mavis Staples, and James Taylor. While the actual ceremony takes place December 4, the broadcast airs December 27.

CATCHING UP

This fall, television packed its lineup with appearances by stage favorites. During the mid-season break, you can catch up and watch performances by these beloved actors.

Bull, CBS

Hamilton fans out there might want to watch Christopher Jackson (a.k.a. George Washington) in a completely new kind of role: a gay fashion consultant working for trial scientist Dr. Bull. Fans of Hand to God or last season’s Off-Broadway Incognito will also recognize Geneva Carr as Dr. Bull’s right-hand woman.

Madam Secretary, CBS

Bebe Neuwirth, Sebastian Arcelus, and Patina Miller round out the cast of regulars on this hit CBS show created by Barbara Hall following the inner workings of the office of the Secretary of State.

Code Black, CBS

Marcia Gay Harden (God of Carnage) leads the CBS drama set in the busiest ER in the nation. Now in its second season, members of the cast of The Lion King guested (and sang) on an episode during the premiere season. Who knows what’s in store?

Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, The CW

Now in its second season, creator and star Rachel Bloom continues the journey of Rebecca Bunch, a Manhattan lawyer who moved to West Covina, CA, for her ex-boyfriend. The story now refocuses on Rebecca finding herself and her true friends, including Paula (played by Drama Desk winner Donna Lynne Champlin). The episode guest-starring Tovah Feldshuh as Rebecca’s mom and Patti LuPone—character TBD—hasn’t aired yet, so catch up now!

Black-ish, ABC

Tony winner Daveed Diggs appears as a recurring character on the hit comedy, along with Laurence Fishburne (Two Trains Running) and Jenifer Lewis (Eubie). As Rainbow Johnson’s brother he’s been featured in four episodes to date.

How to Get Away with Murder, ABC

Oscar nominee, Emmy winner, and Tony winner Viola Davis stars as the twisted law professor on this Shondaland drama. If the Fences actor weren’t enough of a draw, Conrad Ricamora (The King and I) has become a series regular as computer hacker Oliver, and one half of Collie (that’s Connor and Ollie).

Modern Family, ABC

The ever-reliable comedy is still churning out top-notch humor from its full cast, including Emmy nominee Jesse Tyler Ferguson. Ferguson recently appeared on Broadway in the one-man show Fully Committed after being absent from the Main Stem since The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee.

Quantico, ABC

Russell Tovey—last seen on Broadway in A View From the Bridge—and Blair Underwood both join the FBI/CIA drama’s second season, featuring a must-see performance from Bollywood megastar Priyanka Chopra.

