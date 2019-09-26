Theatre World Awards Ceremony Sets June 2020 Date

The awards, honoring Broadway and Off-Broadway newcomers, gear up for the 76th annual ceremony.

The 76th annual Theatre World Awards ceremony will take place June 1, 2020, at Broadway's Circle in the Square Theatre. The award ceremony honors selected newcomers on Broadway and Off-Broadway stages.

Theatre Journalist Peter Filichia will once again host the affair, produced by the Theatre World Awards, Inc. Board of Directors. In addition to the Theatre World Awards, each presented by 12 previous recipients, the evening includes the presentation of the Dorothy Loudon Award for Excellence in the Theater and the John Willis Award.

Founded in 1945 by former Theatre World Editor-in-Chief John Willis, The Theatre World Awards recognize six actors and six actresses making excellent Broadway or Off-Broadway debuts. The awards are voted on by the Theatre World Awards Committee, currently consisting of journalists Roma Torre, David Cote, Joe Dziemianowicz, Peter Filichia, Harry Haun, Elysa Gardner, and Frank Scheck.

Last year’s winners were Gbenga Akinnagbe (To Kill a Mockingbird), Tom Glynn-Carney (The Ferryman), Sophia Anne Caruso (Beetlejuice), Paddy Considine (The Ferryman), James Davis (Oklahoma!), Michaela Diamond (The Cher Show), Bonnie Milligan (Head Over Heels), Simone Missick (Paradise Blue), Jeremy Pope (Choir Boy), Colton Ryan (Girl From North Country), Stephanie Styles (Kiss Me, Kate), and Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Fleabag).

The 2020 honorees will be announced early next spring.