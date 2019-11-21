Theresa Rebeck to Helm Benefit Reading of A Christmas Carol With Tyne Daly, Thom Sesma, and More

The Primary Stages benefit will be held at the Cherry Lane December 19.

Playwright and director Theresa Rebeck will direct a one-night-only benefit reading of Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol for Primary Stages at the Cherry Lane Theatre next month. Proceeds from the December 19 event will benefit Primary Stages' various teen programs, including Free Student Matinees, Teenwrights, and TixTeen.

The cast of A Christmas Carol will me made up of Paola Sanchez Abreu (Little Women), Mark Bedard (Pride and Prejudice), Kimberly Chatterjee (Pride and Prejudice), Michael Cristofer (The Shadow Box, Breaking Up), Tyne Daly (Downstairs), Kate Hamill (Pride and Prejudice, Little Women), Thom Sesma (Discord), and Sharon Washington (Feeding the Dragon).

In addition to the benefit event, Primary Stages will also present Latinx Theater State of Emergency, an evening of excerpts from plays by Andres Osorio, Nilsa Reyna, Andrew Rincón, and Noelle Viñas, and a town hall conversation with members of the Latinx Playwrights Circle and The Sol Project. The free event will take place December 10 at the Cherry Lane.

Tickets to A Christmas Carol can be purchased online at primarystages.org.