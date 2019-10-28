Theresa Rebeck’s Seared Opens Off-Broadway

By Olivia Clement
Oct 28, 2019
 
Raúl Esparza stars as a hot-headed chef in the new comedy about art, commerce, and cooking.

MCC Theater's Off-Broadway premiere of Seared, a new comedy by Theresa Rebeck, opens October 28. The play explores the intersection of art and commerce through the lens of a restaurant and its genius chef, played by four-time Tony nominee Raúl Esparza (Company).

Seared is directed by Moritz von Stuelpnagel and presented by MCC Theater in the Susan & Ronald Frankel Theater at The Robert W. Wilson MCC Theater Space, which has been transformed into a kitchen for the production.

The cast also includes W. Tré Davis (Valor), Krysta Rodriguez (Spring Awakening), and David Mason (Trick or Treat).

In Seared, brilliant chef Harry (Esparza) scores a mention in a food magazine with his signature scallops, and his business partner Mike (Mason) finally sees profits within reach. The only problem? Harry refuses to recreate his masterpiece for the masses. Then mix in a shrewd restaurant consultant (Rodriguez) and a waiter (Davis) with dreams of his own.

Seared began previews October 3 and is scheduled to run through December 1.

The play was seen at the Williamstown Theater Festival last year, and was originally commissioned and produced by San Francisco Playhouse.

Production Photos: MCC Theater's Seared Off-Broadway

Production Photos: MCC Theater's Seared Off-Broadway

9 PHOTOS
in <i>Seared</i>
Raúl Esparza and W. Tré Davis in Seared Joan Marcus
in <i>Seared</i>
Raúl Esparza, W. Tré Davis, David Mason, and Krysta Rodriguez in Seared Joan Marcus
in <i>Seared</i>
David Mason and Raúl Esparza in Seared Joan Marcus
Raúl Esparza, W. Tré Davis, Krysta Rodriguez, and David Mason in <i>Seared</i>
Raúl Esparza, W. Tré Davis, Krysta Rodriguez, and David Mason in Seared Joan Marcus
Raúl Esparza and Krysta Rodriguez in <i>Seared</i>
Raúl Esparza and Krysta Rodriguez in Seared Joan Marcus
in <i>Seared</i>
Raúl Esparza in Seared Joan Marcus
Raúl Esparza in <i>Seared</i>
Raúl Esparza in Seared Joan Marcus
W. Tré Davis in <i>Seared</i>
W. Tré Davis in Seared Joan Marcus
Raúl Esparza, Krysta Rodriguez, and David Mason in <i>Seared</i>
Raúl Esparza, Krysta Rodriguez, and David Mason in Seared Joan Marcus
