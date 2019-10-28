Theresa Rebeck’s Seared Opens Off-Broadway

Raúl Esparza stars as a hot-headed chef in the new comedy about art, commerce, and cooking.

MCC Theater's Off-Broadway premiere of Seared, a new comedy by Theresa Rebeck, opens October 28. The play explores the intersection of art and commerce through the lens of a restaurant and its genius chef, played by four-time Tony nominee Raúl Esparza (Company).

Seared is directed by Moritz von Stuelpnagel and presented by MCC Theater in the Susan & Ronald Frankel Theater at The Robert W. Wilson MCC Theater Space, which has been transformed into a kitchen for the production.

The cast also includes W. Tré Davis (Valor), Krysta Rodriguez (Spring Awakening), and David Mason (Trick or Treat).

In Seared, brilliant chef Harry (Esparza) scores a mention in a food magazine with his signature scallops, and his business partner Mike (Mason) finally sees profits within reach. The only problem? Harry refuses to recreate his masterpiece for the masses. Then mix in a shrewd restaurant consultant (Rodriguez) and a waiter (Davis) with dreams of his own.

Seared began previews October 3 and is scheduled to run through December 1.

The play was seen at the Williamstown Theater Festival last year, and was originally commissioned and produced by San Francisco Playhouse.

