Throwback Thursday: Watch Barbara Cook Sing From The Music Man on The Bell Telephone Hour

By Andrew Gans
Aug 29, 2019
 
The late Broadway icon performs songs from the musical that won her the 1958 Tony Award for Best Featured Actress in a Musical.

Barbara Cook, whose heartfelt soprano led to a remarkably long career as first one of Broadway's most memorable musical theatre ingenues and then as a leading light in the international cabaret scene, died just over two years ago on August 8, 2017.

In the video above the musical theatre icon sings tunes from her most famous role, Marian Paroo, the skeptical, seemingly straight-laced librarian of River City, Iowa, who is romanced by the fast-talking music salesman Harold Hill (originated on Broadway by Robert Preston). Cook won her Tony Award for her performance as Marion in Meredith Willson’s The Music Man. Watch the video above and see why.

READ: Remembering Barbara Cook, the Soprano Who Breathed New Life Into Every Lyric

Cook also starred on Broadway in Flahooley, Candide, The Gay Life, and She Loves Me. Her one-woman show, Mostly Sondheim, was nominated for a Tony in the Best Special Theatrical Event category. She also received a Tony nomination for her final Broadway outing, Sondheim on Sondheim, in 2010.

From The Music Man to She Loves Me: Look Back at Barbara Cook on Broadway

From The Music Man to She Loves Me: Look Back at Barbara Cook on Broadway

25 PHOTOS
Barbara Cook, Jerome Courtland, Ernest Truex, and Edith Atwater in Flahooley.
Barbara Cook, Jerome Courtland, Ernest Truex, and Edith Atwater in Flahooley
Harris Hawkins (Will Parker) and Barbara Cook (Ado Annie) in the 1953 revival of Oklahoma!
Harris Hawkins and Barbara Cook in Oklahoma! Vandamm Studio/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Barbara Cook (Ado Annie) in the 1953 revival of Oklahoma!
Barbara Cook in Oklahoma! Vandamm Studio/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Barbara Cook in Candide
Barbara Cook in Candide Friedman-Abeles/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Barbara Cook
Barbara Cook in Candide Friedman-Abeles/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Barbara Cook and Robert Preston in The Music Man
Barbara Cook and Robert Preston in The Music Man Friedman-Abeles/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Barbara Cook in The Music Man, which earned her a Tony Award.
Barbara Cook in The Music Man
Robert Preston and Barbara Cook in The Music Man
Robert Preston and Barbara Cook in The Music Man Friedman-Abeles/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Barbara Cook in The Gay Life
Barbara Cook in The Gay LIfe Friedman-Abeles
Barbara Cook
Barbara Cook and Walter Chiari in The Gay Life Friedman-Abeles/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
