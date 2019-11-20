Timothée Chalamet and Eileen Atkins to Star in London Staging of 4000 Miles

Matthew Warchus will direct Amy Herzog’s Pulitzer Prize finalist at the Old Vic.

Upcoming Little Women movie star Timothée Chalamet and current Broadway star Eileen Atkins will headline the upcoming London presentation of Amy Herzog's Pulitzer Prize finalist 4000 Miles. Matthew Warchus will direct the production at The Old Vic, with performances scheduled to begin April 6, 2020, ahead of an April 16 opening.

The staging is part of Matthew Warchus’ fifth season at the London venue. Additional casting and a creative team will be announced at a later date.

Herzog’s play follows 21-year old Leo and his grandma, 91-year old Vera. When Leo shows up on Vera’s doorstep late one night, the pair explore grief and family.

Oscar nominee Chalamet (Call Me By Your Name) makes his London stage debut with the drama, with four time Tony–nominated Atkins returning to the U.K. after starring in the Broadway production of The Height of the Storm, reprising her Olivier-nominated performance.

