Tina: The Tina Turner Musical Begins on Broadway October 12

Tony and Olivier Award nominee Adrienne Warren takes on the rock-and-roll superstar in the musical.

The songs of Tina Turner rock Broadway as Tina: The Tina Turner Musical heads to the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre. Performances begin October 12 ahead of an official opening November 7.

Tony Award nominee Adrienne Warren (Shuffle Along...) leads the cast in the title role, having earned an Olivier Award nomination earlier this year for her work in the London world premiere of the musical. Nkeki Obi-Melekwe will play Tina at select performances.

The cast also includes Daniel J. Watts as Ike Turner, Dawnn Lewis as Zelma, and Myra Lucretia Taylor as Gran Georgeanna.

Directed by Phyllida Lloyd and written by Katori Hall with Frank Ketelaar and Kees Prins, the musical charts the life of Turner from humble beginnings in Nutbush, Tennessee, to her transformation into the global Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll, with myriad trials and tribulations along the way. Incorporated into her story are several of her hits, including "River Deep Mountain High," "Proud Mary," "Private Dancer," and "(Simply) The Best."

Rounding out the company are Steven Booth, Nick Rashad Burroughs, Gerald Caesar, Holli’ Conway, Kayla Davion, Leandra Ellis-Gaston, Charlie Franklin, Judith Franklin, Matthew Griffin, Sheldon Henry, David Jennings, Ross Lekites, Robert Lenzi, Gloria Manning, Rob Marnell, Mehret Marsh, Jhardon DiShon Milton, Destinee Rea, Mars Rucker, Jessica Rush, Allysa Shorte, Carla Stewart, Jayden Theophile, Antonio Watson, and Katie Webber.

The production features choreography by Anthony van Laast, sets and costumes by Mark Thompson, musical supervision, additional music and arrangements by Nicholas Skilbeck, lighting by Bruno Poet, sound by Nevin Steinberg, projection design by Jeff Sugg, and orchestrations by Ethan Popp. Casting is by Telsey + Company.

