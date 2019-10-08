Tituss Burgess and Alice Ripley Set for Living for Today Benefit Concert

This year’s event will support the ACLU, The Matthew Shepard Foundation, The National Women’s Law Center, and HIAS.

The 12th Annual Living for Today concert fundraiser will return to Joe’s Pub October 20 at 7 PM with a lineup of performers including Emmy Award nominee Tituss Burgess and Tony Award winner Alice Ripley.

David Alpert (Broadway’s If/Then, A Trip to Bountiful, The Apple Boys) directs and produces the concert series that supports Gilana’s Fund, which provides funding to non-profit organizations that support acceptance and understanding. This year’s recipients include the ACLU, The Matthew Shepard Foundation, The National Women’s Law Center, and HIAS.

In addition to Burgess (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, 30 Rock) and Ripley (Next to Normal, Side Show), the concert will feature Paige Davis (Trading Spaces, Chicago), Eric Anderson (The Greatest Showman, Pretty Woman), Bonnie Milligan (Head Over Heels), Nic Rouleau (The Book of Mormon), Carmen Ruby Floyd (After Midnight), Eric William Morris (King Kong, Be More Chill), and Jelani Remy (Ain’t Too Proud, The Lion King).

Ben Cameron (Wicked, Aida) will host the event that will feature musicians Jason Wetzel, Gregg Monteith, and Kris Rogers.

Living for Today was created by director-producer Alpert in 2008, a year after the passing of his sister Gilana Alpert at the age of 26. To date, Gilana’s Fund has helped raised nearly $100,000 and benefited numerous non-profit organizations nationwide.

Visit JoesPub.com for tickets.