Tituss Burgess Offers Sondheim Celebration at Carnegie Hall February 1, Joined by Jane Krakowski, Lillias White, More

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt Emmy nominee Burgess makes his debut at the famed venue in an evening devoted to Stephen Sondheim.

Stage and screen star Tituss Burgess makes his Carnegie Hall debut February 1, joined by a host of award-winning guest stars and friends.

The 8 PM concert, a tribute to the music of Stephen Sondheim titled Take Me to the World, also features appearances by Tony winners Jane Krakowski (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, Nine) and Lillias White (The Life, Barnum), Big River Tony nominee Michael McElroy (also a Tony Honoree as the Founder of Broadway Inspirational Voices), and Legally Blonde Tony nominee Orfeh, most recently seen in the Broadway musical version of Pretty Woman.

Directed by Gabriel Vega Weissman with music direction by Charlie Rosen, the program focuses on the music of Sondheim—on the occasion of his upcoming 90th birthday—and its impact on Burgess’ life.

In an earlier statement, Burgess said, “Sondheim is a religion. I don’t claim to have some profound knowledge on interpreting his catalog, but I do have an expert awareness on how deeply I’ve been affected by his vast array of compositions. I simply want to thank him for what he’s given me and so many other people.”

Burgess, whose Broadway credits include Good Vibrations, Jersey Boys, The Little Mermaid, and Guys and Dolls, has been nominated for two Emmys, a SAG Award, and two Critics’ Choice TV Awards.



(Updated February 1, 2020)