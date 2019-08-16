Tituss Burgess Will Host New Cooking Show for Digital Service Quibi

Tituss Burgess Will Host New Cooking Show for Digital Service Quibi
By Andrew Gans
Aug 16, 2019
 
Dishmantled is from the creator and executive producer of the hit Food Network series Chopped.
Tituss Burgess

Emmy nominee and Broadway alum Tituss Burgess, of Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt and 30 Rock fame, will host a new cooking competition series for the shortform digital service Quibi, according to Deadline.

Entitled Dishmantled, the new series comes from Linda Lea, the creator and executive producer of Food Network's Chopped, and Good Egg Entertainment and Electus.

Two blindfolded chefs, who will face-off in each episode, will have to identify a mystery food dish without their sight and then re-create the dish in a specified amount of time. The chef whose dish best recreates the original will win a cash prize.

An air date for Dishmantled has yet to be announced. Quibi, from Jeffrey Katzenberg and Meg Whitman, is scheduled to launch in April 2020.

Burgess, a four-time Emmy nominee for his work as Titus Andromedon in Netflix's Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, has been seen on Broadway in Guys and Dolls, The Little Mermaid, Jersey Boys, and Good Vibrations.

