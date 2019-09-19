To Kill a Mockingbird Executive Producers Sue Wagner and John Johnson Launch Production Company

Upcoming projects include the musical adaptation of Almost Famous.

Sue Wagner and John Johnson, executive producers on To Kill a Mockingbird, Three Tall Women, and the Bette Midler-revival of Hello, Dolly!, have formed their own production company, Wagner Johnson Productions.

Wagner and Johnson began their theatrical producing careers under the mentorship of Tony Award–winning producer and general manager Joey Parnes (A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder), serving as management associates on the Tony Award–winning 2005 revival of Who’s Afraid of Virginia Wolf. Since then, Wagner and Johnson have been on the producing team of seven Tony-winning shows. Selected productions include Hillary and Clinton; Three Tall Women; Meteor Shower; A View from the Bridge; Passing Strange; Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike; and Bloody Bloody Andrew Jackson.

Their latest projects include the musical adaptation of the Cameron Crowe movie Almost Famous, which is currently premiering at the Old Globe in San Diego, as well as the upcoming Broadway revival of West Side Story.

