Tokyo Metropolitan Theatre to Bring One Green Bottle to La MaMa

By Olivia Clement
Dec 12, 2019
 
Hideki Noda’s gender-bending farce will have its U.S. premiere in 2020.
Hideki Noda in One Green Bottle

Playwright, director, and performer Hideki Noda, who is the artistic director of the Tokyo Metropolitan Theatre, will bring his newest show, One Green Bottle, to New York City in 2020 following its 2018 London premiere. The U.S. premiere, translated by Will Sharpe, will play La MaMa February 29–March 8, 2020.

An absurdist gender-bending farce, One Green Bottle explores contemporary society’s relationship with consumerism and modern technology. The play follows one night in the life of a family on the road to ruin: Bo, Boo, and Pickle all have plans, but someone must stay home to care for their pregnant dog, Princess. Trivial disputes and slapstick mischief quickly morph into family feuds and also, possibly, to the end of the world.

Glyn Pritchard in One Green Bottle

One Green Bottle stars Noda with Lilo Baur and Glyn Pritchard. The English translation is adapted by Sharpe and features music based on Japanese Noh and Kabuki traditions, performed by Genichiro Tanaka.

The production features set design by Yukio Horio, lighting design by Christoph Wagner, costume design by Kodue Hibino, composition by Denzaemon Tanaka XIII, sound design by Marihiko Hara, sound by Junko Fujimoto, video by Shutaro Oku, hair and makeup by Eri Akamatsu, and additional translation by Keiko Tsuneda and Peter Marsh. Reijiro Tsumura is the Noh Movement advisor, Kikunojo Onoe is the traditional dance advisor, Ragga Dahl Johansen is the assistant director, Ayumu Poe Saegusa is the production manager, and Toshiko Takihara is the stage manager.

