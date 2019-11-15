Tom Kitt Musical Superhero to Release Original Cast Album

The recording features the complete Off-Broadway cast, including Tony nominees Kate Baldwin and Bryce Pinkham.

Sony Masterworks Broadway will release the original Off-Broadway cast recording of Superhero, with music and lyrics by Tom Kitt (Next to Normal) and a book by John Logan (Moulin Rouge, Red). The album will be available for digital download and streaming December 6.

The work had its world premiere Off-Broadway in January at Second Stage Theater. The full cast of that production has recorded the score for this album, led by Tony nominees Kate Baldwin (Hello, Dolly!, Big Fish) and Bryce Pinkham (A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder) with Kyle McArthur, Julia Abueva, Jake Levy, Salena Qureshi, Thom Sesma, and Nathaniel Stampley.

“It's Not Like in the Movies,” performed by Pinkham and McArthur, is available for streaming and as an immediate download with pre-order. To pre-order and pre-add Superhero, click here.

The musical centers on a fractured family, a mysterious stranger in a nearby apartment, and an unexpected hero who just might save the day. The Off-Broadway production was directed by Jason Moore (The Cher Show, Avenue Q).

“Creating Superhero with John Logan and Jason Moore has been one of the great joys of my life," says Kitt. "It is a story that is extremely personal to me and my family, and I’m so grateful to Scott Farthing and to everyone at Sony Masterworks for their unwavering support in capturing and preserving our piece."

The original cast recording of Superhero is produced by Kitt and Derik Lee and will include liner notes from theatre critic Chris Jones.



Take a look at the Superhero track listing:

1. Prologue / The Adventures of the Amazing Sea-Mariner – Kyle McArthur, Ensemble

2. What's Happening To My Boy? – Kate Baldwin, Ensemble

3. The Adventures of the Amazing Sea-Mariner (Reprise) / You Don't Know What I Know – Kyle McArthur, Bryce Pinkham, Ensemble

4. The Man in 4-B – Kyle McArthur, Kate Baldwin

5. I'll Save The Girl – Kyle McArthur

6. Laundry for Two – Kate Baldwin

7. How Do You Do This Again? / You Don't Know What I Know (Reprise) – Kate Baldwin, Bryce Pinkham, Kyle McArthur, Ensemble

8. It's Not Like In The Movies – Bryce Pinkham, Kyle McArthur

9. If I Only Had One Day – Salena Qureshi, Kyle McArthur

10. In Between – Kate Baldwin, Bryce Pinkham

11. My Dad, The Superhero – Kyle McArthur

12. It Happens To You – Kate Baldwin

13. What Are The Words? – Kate Baldwin

14. If I Only Had One Day (Reprise) – Kyle McArthur

15. Superman Is Dead – Kyle McArthur

16. Superhero – Kate Baldwin

