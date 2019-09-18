Tom Morello Takes Over Off-Broadway's Minetta Lane September 18

The Rage Against the Machine guitarist and social justice activist shares his personal story in a new solo show, presented by Audible.

Audible Theater continues its live programming with Tom Morello at The Minetta Lane at Off-Broadway's Minetta Lane Theatre, September 18. In a new, music-infused solo show, Rage Against the Machine guitarist Tom Morello shares his personal story while looking at the role of music in social and cultural movements.

Tom Morello at The Minetta Lane runs for three nights only, through September 20. Like all Audible productions, the show will also be will be recorded live and later made available on the audio platform.

“I was the only black kid in an all-white town, the only anarchist at a conservative high school, the only heavy metal guitarist at Harvard University, and the only Ivy League Star Trek nerd in the biggest political rap rock band of all time,” says Morello. “The songs, the stories, the triumphs, the tragedies, the riffs, the rebellion—all will be revealed. Oh, and I’m going to play a lot of ripping guitar too.”

Tom Morello at The Minetta Lane is executive produced by multi-Grammy winning producer and composer T Bone Burnett. For tickets and more information, visit Audible.com.