Tom Morello Will Perform Solo Show at Off-Broadway's Minetta Lane

The Rage Against the Machine guitarist and social justice activist will share his personal story in a limited engagement from Audible.

Rage Against the Machine guitarist Tom Morello will share his personal story in a three-night limited engagement at the Minetta Lane this September. Presented by Audible, the music-infused show will be recorded live and later made available on the audio platform.

Tom Morello at The Minetta Lane will play September 18–20. The show’s storytelling and music will look back on Morello’s seminal work with Rage Against the Machine and Audioslave, illuminating moments of elegy and education, revelation, and revolution. The artist will also dissect the role of music in social and cultural movements, as well as the intersection of craftsmanship and conscience.

“I was the only black kid in an all-white town, the only anarchist at a conservative high school, the only heavy metal guitarist at Harvard University, and the only Ivy League Star Trek nerd in the biggest political rap rock band of all time,” said Morello. “The songs, the stories, the triumphs, the tragedies, the riffs, the rebellion—all will be revealed. Oh, and I’m going to play a lot of ripping guitar too.”

Tom Morello at The Minetta Lane will be executive produced by multi-Grammy winning producer and composer T Bone Burnett. For tickets and more information, visit Audible.com.