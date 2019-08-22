Tony Award Winner Faith Prince Will Return to Australia This Fall

The Guys and Dolls Tony Award winner will perform two concerts at the Queensland Performing Arts Centre in Brisbane.

Tony Award winner Faith Prince will return to Australia this fall to play two concerts at the Queensland Performing Arts Centre in Brisbane, October 4–5 at 8 PM. Prince previously played Australia in 2014, performing in concert alongside Anthony Warlow, with whom she co-starred in the 2012 Broadway revival of Annie.

An Intimate Evening With Faith Prince will feature music direction and accompaniment by Alex Rybeck.

Prince received a Tony Award for her performance as Miss Adelaide in the 1992 revival of Guys and Dolls. Her numerous Broadway appearances include Disaster!, Annie, A Catered Affair, The Little Mermaid, Noises Off, Bells Are Ringing, James Joyce’s The Dead, and Little Me.

