Tony Award Winner Santino Fontana and Wife Jessica Welcome Their First Child

toggle menu
toggle search form
Broadway News   Tony Award Winner Santino Fontana and Wife Jessica Welcome Their First Child
By Ruthie Fierberg
Sep 25, 2019
 
The star of Broadway’s Tootsie is now a dad.
Jessica Fontana and Santino Fontana
Jessica Fontana and Santino Fontana Marc J. Franklin

Tootsie star Santino Fontana and his wife, fellow Broadway performer Jessica, have just celebrated the arrival of their first child.

On September 24, the official Tootsie Twitter account tweeted:

Fontana won a Tony Award earlier this year for his performance as Michael Dorsey/Dorothy Michaels in the musical adaptation of the 1980s movie. The couple first met in 2011 and have been married since 2015. The two shared the Broadway stage in 2013 during the Broadway run of Rodgers + Hammerstein’s Cinderella; Santino originated the role of Prince Topher and Jessica (née Hershberg) eventually replaced in the role of Ella. She made her Broadway debut in Baby It’s You!.

Fontana made his Broadway debut as a soldier in the 2008 production of Sunday in the Park With George and later originated the role of Tony, Billy’s older brother, in Billy Elliot: The Musical. He played Stanley Jerome in the short-lived production of Brighton Beach Memoirs and was a member of the company of the 2010 revival of A View From the Bridge. He starred in the 2011 production of The Importance of Being Earnest just before Cinderella, the latter which earned him his first Tony nomination. He then starred as Moss Hart in the Lincoln Center Theater production of Act One and recently replaced as Cornelius Hackl in Hello, Dolly! before stepping into the role of Michael/Dorothy.

Playbill will continue to update with details about Baby Fontana.

Congrats to the new parents!

Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Latest News
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 2019 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.
 X

Blocking belongs
on the stage,
not on websites.

Our website is made possible by
displaying online advertisements to our visitors.

Please consider supporting us by
whitelisting playbill.com with your ad blocker.
Thank you!