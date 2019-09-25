Tony Award Winner Santino Fontana and Wife Jessica Welcome Their First Child

The star of Broadway’s Tootsie is now a dad.

Tootsie star Santino Fontana and his wife, fellow Broadway performer Jessica, have just celebrated the arrival of their first child.

On September 24, the official Tootsie Twitter account tweeted:



Welcome to the world, BABY FONTANA!!!! @SantinoFontana will be taking some time off to be with the newest member of his family. Stay tuned for news on his return date to #TootsieMusical! — Tootsie the Musical (@TootsieMusical) September 24, 2019

Fontana won a Tony Award earlier this year for his performance as Michael Dorsey/Dorothy Michaels in the musical adaptation of the 1980s movie. The couple first met in 2011 and have been married since 2015. The two shared the Broadway stage in 2013 during the Broadway run of Rodgers + Hammerstein’s Cinderella; Santino originated the role of Prince Topher and Jessica (née Hershberg) eventually replaced in the role of Ella. She made her Broadway debut in Baby It’s You!.

Fontana made his Broadway debut as a soldier in the 2008 production of Sunday in the Park With George and later originated the role of Tony, Billy’s older brother, in Billy Elliot: The Musical. He played Stanley Jerome in the short-lived production of Brighton Beach Memoirs and was a member of the company of the 2010 revival of A View From the Bridge. He starred in the 2011 production of The Importance of Being Earnest just before Cinderella, the latter which earned him his first Tony nomination. He then starred as Moss Hart in the Lincoln Center Theater production of Act One and recently replaced as Cornelius Hackl in Hello, Dolly! before stepping into the role of Michael/Dorothy.

Congrats to the new parents!

