Tony Award Winner Sutton Foster to Play Ridgefield Playhouse This Fall

Following an extended run at the Café Carlyle earlier this summer, Foster will bring her new solo show to Ridgefield, Connecticut, this fall.

Two-time Tony Award winner Sutton Foster, who can currently be seen starring in the hit TV Land series Younger, will appear in concert at the Ridgefield Playhouse in Ridgefield, Connecticut, October 18 at 8 PM.

Foster’s latest concert evening is dedicated to selections from her 2018 album Take Me to the World.

A Tony Award winner for her performances in Thoroughly Modern Millie and Anything Goes, Foster will blend songs from Broadway with original material as she explores the experience of motherhood and its impact on her life.

Foster recently appeared as The Baker's Wife in the all-star Hollywood Bowl concert of Into the Woods. Her Broadway appearances also include Violet, Little Women, The Drowsy Chaperone, Young Frankenstein, and Shrek.

Foster is set to return to Broadway next year, co-starring opposite Hugh Jackman in a fall 2020 revival of Meredith Willson’s The Music Man.

For tickets, visit RidgefieldPlayhouse.org.

