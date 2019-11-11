Tony Award–Winning Hadestown Recoups on Broadway

toggle menu
toggle search form
Broadway News   Tony Award–Winning Hadestown Recoups on Broadway
By Dan Meyer
Nov 11, 2019
Buy Tickets to Hadestown
 
The Anaïs Mitchell musical recouped its initial investment after playing six months at the Walter Kerr Theatre.
Hadestown-Broadway-2019-6_HR.jpg
Amber Gray and cast of Hadestown Matthew Murphy

The Tony-winning Broadway musical Hadestown has recouped its initial investment of $11.5 million since beginning performances March 22, 2019, at the Walter Kerr Theatre. It is the first musical from the 2018–2019 Broadway season to recoup. Producers are Mara Isaacs, Dale Franzen, Hunter Arnold, and Tom Kirdahy.

The Anaïs Mitchell musical won the Tony Award for Best Musical earlier this year, also winning Best Director for Rachel Chavkin, Best Original Score for Mitchell, Best Featured Actor in a Musical for André De Shields, and several technical categories.

Hadestown has been a box-office hit since it opened—playing to standing-room audiences nearly every performance. The underworld-set folk opera premiered Off-Broadway at New York Theatre Workshop in 2016, followed by engagements in Canada and at London’s National Theatre. The show’s original cast album is now available for download and streaming on all major music platforms with a recent CD and vinyl special release.

Starring in the production are Eva Noblezada as Eurydice, Reeve Carney as Orpheus, Amber Gray as Persephone, Patrick Page as Hades, and De Shields as Hermes. Joining them as The Fates are Jewelle Blackman, Yvette Gonzalez-Nacer, and Kay Trinidad. The chorus of Workers is played by Anthony Chatmon II, Afra Hines, Timothy Hughes, John Krause, and Kimberly Marable. The cast also includes swings Malcolm Armwood, T. Oliver Reid, Jessie Shelton, and Khaila Wilcoxon.

WATCH: Watch Tony Nominee Eva Noblezada Belt From Hadestown on CBS This Morning

The show will launch a national tour beginning in fall 2020, with stops planned in Denver, Colorado; Houston, Texas; Los Angeles (Center Theatre Group), California; Washington, D.C., and more.

The creative team includes set designer Rachel Hauck, costume designer Michael Krass, lighting designer Bradley King, sound designers Nevin Steinberg and Jessica Paz, choreographer David Neumann, music director and vocal arranger Liam Robinson, orchestrators Michael Chorney and Todd Sickafoose, and dramaturg Ken Cerniglia. Casting is by Stewart/Whitley.

Production Photos: Hadestown on Broadway

Production Photos: Hadestown on Broadway

13 PHOTOS
Hadestown-Broadway-2019-1_HR.jpg
André De Shields Matthew Murphy
Hadestown-Broadway-2019-2_HR.jpg
Workers Chorus Matthew Murphy
Hadestown-Broadway-2019-3_HR.jpg
Eva Noblezada, André De Shields, and Reeve Carney Matthew Murphy
Hadestown-Broadway-2019-4_HR.jpg
Jewelle Blackman, Kay Trinidad, and Yvette Gonzalez-Nacer Matthew Murphy
Hadestown-Broadway-2019-5_HR.jpg
Reeve Carney and cast of Hadestown Matthew Murphy
Hadestown-Broadway-2019-6_HR.jpg
Amber Gray and cast of Hadestown Matthew Murphy
Hadestown-Broadway-2019-7_HR.jpg
Eva Noblezada and cast of Hadestown Matthew Murphy
Hadestown-Broadway-2019-8_HR.jpg
Patrick Page and Reeve Carney Matthew Murphy
Hadestown-Broadway-2019-9_HR.jpg
Reeve Carney and Eva Noblezada Matthew Murphy
Hadestown-Broadway-2019-10_HR.jpg
Amber Gray, Patrick Page, and Reeve Carney Matthew Murphy
Share
Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Recommended Reading:
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 2019 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.
 X

Blocking belongs
on the stage,
not on websites.

Our website is made possible by
displaying online advertisements to our visitors.

Please consider supporting us by
whitelisting playbill.com with your ad blocker.
Thank you!