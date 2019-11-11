Tony Award–Winning Hadestown Recoups on Broadway

The Anaïs Mitchell musical recouped its initial investment after playing six months at the Walter Kerr Theatre.

The Tony-winning Broadway musical Hadestown has recouped its initial investment of $11.5 million since beginning performances March 22, 2019, at the Walter Kerr Theatre. It is the first musical from the 2018–2019 Broadway season to recoup. Producers are Mara Isaacs, Dale Franzen, Hunter Arnold, and Tom Kirdahy.

The Anaïs Mitchell musical won the Tony Award for Best Musical earlier this year, also winning Best Director for Rachel Chavkin, Best Original Score for Mitchell, Best Featured Actor in a Musical for André De Shields, and several technical categories.

Hadestown has been a box-office hit since it opened—playing to standing-room audiences nearly every performance. The underworld-set folk opera premiered Off-Broadway at New York Theatre Workshop in 2016, followed by engagements in Canada and at London’s National Theatre. The show’s original cast album is now available for download and streaming on all major music platforms with a recent CD and vinyl special release .

Starring in the production are Eva Noblezada as Eurydice, Reeve Carney as Orpheus, Amber Gray as Persephone, Patrick Page as Hades, and De Shields as Hermes. Joining them as The Fates are Jewelle Blackman, Yvette Gonzalez-Nacer, and Kay Trinidad. The chorus of Workers is played by Anthony Chatmon II, Afra Hines, Timothy Hughes, John Krause, and Kimberly Marable. The cast also includes swings Malcolm Armwood, T. Oliver Reid, Jessie Shelton, and Khaila Wilcoxon.

The show will launch a national tour beginning in fall 2020, with stops planned in Denver, Colorado; Houston, Texas; Los Angeles (Center Theatre Group), California; Washington, D.C., and more.

The creative team includes set designer Rachel Hauck, costume designer Michael Krass, lighting designer Bradley King, sound designers Nevin Steinberg and Jessica Paz, choreographer David Neumann, music director and vocal arranger Liam Robinson, orchestrators Michael Chorney and Todd Sickafoose, and dramaturg Ken Cerniglia. Casting is by Stewart/Whitley.

