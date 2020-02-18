Tony Awards Reveal 2020 Calendar of Events

By Andrew Gans
Feb 18, 2020
 
The 74th annual ceremony will take place June 7 at Radio City Music Hall.
Tony Award Statue
Tony Award Statue The Tony Awards

The Broadway League and American Theatre Wing have announced dates for several industry events leading up to the 2020 Tony Awards. As previously announced, the 74th annual ceremony will take place June 7 at Radio City Music Hall. See below for the official calendar of key dates ahead of Broadway's Biggest Night.

April 23:
Official cut-off for 2019–2020 Tony Eligibility. Shows must open by this date in order to be in contention this season.

April 28:
2020 Tony Award nominations revealed. Playbill will publish the complete list of nominees.

April 30:
Meet the Nominees Press Reception. The nominated artists and press meet up at Sofitel New York, the official hotel sponsor and host of the event.

May 19:
Tony Nominees' Luncheon. At this exclusive event, the nominees get the chance to meet each other and receive their nomination certificates. The luncheon will be held at the Rainbow Room, the official sponsor of the event.

June 1:
The Tony Honors Reception. Recipients of this year's Tony Honors for Excellence in the Theatre will accept their awards, and the 2019 Creative Arts nominees and Special Award recipients will also be celebrated. The event will take place at Sofitel New York.

June 7:
The 74th Annual Tony Awards, taking place at Radio City Music Hall. CBS will once again broadcast the festivities.

