Tony Goldwyn Temporarily Takes Over for John Benjamin Hickey in Broadway's The Inheritance

The Scandal star portrays Henry Wilcox while Hickey works on Plaza Suite.

Broadway alum and TV star Tony Goldwyn temporarily takes over for John Benjamin Hickey as Harry Wilcox in The Inheritance beginning January 5 at Broadway's Ethel Barrymore Theatre.

Tony winner Hickey is scheduled for a four-month leave of absence from the Matthew Lopez two-parter to make his Broadway directing debut with a revival of Neil Simon's Plaza Suite, starring Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick.

Goldwyn was last seen on Broadway in Network opposite Tony winner Bryan Cranston and Tatiana Maslany. The Scandal star also appeared in the revivals of Promises, Promises and Holiday. His additional screen credits include Ghost, Nixon, and Chambers.

The Inheritance also stars Jordan Barbour, Ryan M. Buggle, Jonathan Burke, Andrew Burnap, Darryl Gene Daughtry Jr., Dylan Frederick, Kyle Harris, Paul Hilton, Samuel H. Levine, Carson McCalley, Tre Ryder, Lois Smith, Kyle Soller, and Arturo Luís Soria. Helmed by Stephen Daldry, the play follows a cross-generational group of men as they deal with the aftermath of the AIDS crisis and what it means to be gay in present-day America.

The Plaza Suite revival is slated to play an out-of-town engagement in Boston in February, with a Broadway opening night set for April 13 at the Hudson Theatre.

