Tony Goldwyn Will Temporarily Take Over for John Benjamin Hickey in The Inheritance

toggle menu
toggle search form
Broadway News   Tony Goldwyn Will Temporarily Take Over for John Benjamin Hickey in The Inheritance
By Dan Meyer
Dec 09, 2019
Buy Tickets to The Inheritance
 
The Broadway alum and Scandal TV star will portray Henry Wilcox while Hickey works on Plaza Suite.
Tony Goldwyn
Tony Goldwyn Joseph Marzullo/WENN

Broadway alum and TV star Tony Goldwyn will temporarily take over for John Benjamin Hickey as Harry Wilcox in The Inheritance, beginning January 5, 2020, at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre. Hickey is scheduled for a four-month leave of absence from the Matthew Lopez two-parter to make his Broadway directing debut with a revival of Neil Simon's Plaza Suite, starring Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick.

Goldwyn was last seen on Broadway in Network opposite Tony winner Bryan Cranston and Tatiana Maslany. The Scandal star also appeared in the revivals of Promises, Promises and Holiday. His additional screen credits include Ghost, Nixon, and Chambers.

READ: How Howards End Led Matthew Lopez to Write His Unapologetically Gay Magnum Opus The Inheritance

The Inheritance also stars Jordan Barbour, Ryan M. Buggle, Jonathan Burke, Andrew Burnap, Darryl Gene Daughtry Jr., Dylan Frederick, Kyle Harris, Paul Hilton, Samuel H. Levine, Carson McCalley, Tre Ryder, Lois Smith, Kyle Soller, and Arturo Luís Soria. Helmed by Stephen Daldry, the play follows a cross-generational group of men as they deal with the aftermath of the AIDS crisis and what it means to be gay in present-day America.

The Plaza Suite revival is slated to first play an out-of-town engagement in Boston in February, with a Broadway opening night set for April 13 at the Hudson Theatre.

Production Photos: The Inheritance on Broadway

Production Photos: The Inheritance on Broadway

9 PHOTOS
Samuel H. Levine, Kyle Soller, and Andrew Burnap in <i>The Inheritance</i>
Samuel H. Levine, Kyle Soller, and Andrew Burnap in The Inheritance Marc Brenner
Samuel H. Levine, Kyle Soller, Kyle Harris, Arturo Luís Soria, Jordan Barbour, and Darryl Gene Daughtry Jr. in <i>The Inheritance</i>
Samuel H. Levine, Kyle Soller, Kyle Harris, Arturo Luís Soria, Jordan Barbour, and Darryl Gene Daughtry Jr. in The Inheritance Matthew Murphy
in <i>The Inheritance</i>
Samuel H. Levine and Andrew Burnap in The Inheritance Matthew Murphy
in <i>The Inheritance</i>
Jordan Barbour, Darryl Gene Daughtry Jr., Kyle Soller, Arturo Luís Soria, and Kyle Harris in The Inheritance Matthew Murphy
in <i>The Inheritance</i>
Kyle Soller, Paul Hilton, and John Benjamin Hickey in The Inheritance Matthew Murphy
in <i>The Inheritance</i>
John Benjamin Hickey, Dylan Frederick, and cast of The Inheritance Matthew Murphy
in <i>The Inheritance</i>
John Benjamin Hickey, Kyle Soller, Arturo Luís Soria, Darryl Gene Daughtry Jr., Dylan Frederick, and Kyle Harris in The Inheritance Matthew Murphy
in <i>The Inheritance</i>
Paul Hilton in The Inheritance Matthew Murphy
in <i>The Inheritance</i>
Lois Smith and Samuel H. Levine in The Inheritance Matthew Murphy
Share
Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Recommended Reading:
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 2019 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.
 X

Blocking belongs
on the stage,
not on websites.

Our website is made possible by
displaying online advertisements to our visitors.

Please consider supporting us by
whitelisting playbill.com with your ad blocker.
Thank you!