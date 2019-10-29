Tony Kushner’s A Bright Room Called Day Begins Off-Broadway October 29

By Olivia Clement
Oct 29, 2019
 
The Public Theater revival is helmed by Oskar Eustis.
A Bright Room Called Day_The Public Theater_Rehearsal Photos_2019_Oskar Eustis and Michael Urie_HR.jpg
Oskar Eustis and Michael Urie Joan Marcus

Performances begin October 29 at The Public Theater for the Off-Broadway revival of A Bright Room Called Day by Pulitzer Prize winner Tony Kushner.

Helmed by Artistic Director Oskar Eustis, this new version of Kushner's first play—originally about the possibility of the Reagan counter-revolution giving rise to American fascism—shines a light on the vulnerability of American democracy today.

A Bright Room Called Day_The Public Theater_Rehearsal Photos_2019_Grace Gummer and Nikki M. James_HR.jpg
Grace Gummer and Nikki M. James Joan Marcus

A Bright Room Called Day features a cast made up of Tony winner Nikki M. James (Twelfth Night) as Agnes Eggling, Michael Esper (The Glass Menagerie in the West End) as Vealtninc Hus, Grace Gummer (Mr. Robot) as Paulinka Erdnuss, Crystal Lucas-Perry (Ain't No Mo') as Zillah, Nadine Malouf (queens) as Rosa Malek, Mark Margolis (Breaking Bad) as Gottfried Swetts, Michael Urie (Torch Song) as Gregor Bazwald, Max Woertendyke (Illyria) as Emil Traum, Linda Emond as Annabella Gotchling, Jonathan Hadary as Xillah, and Oscar winner Estelle Parsons as Die Älte.

READ: Soft Power, The Visitor, and More Part of The Public's 2019–2020 Season

In A Bright Room Called Day, Agnes, an actor in Weimar Germany, and her cadre of passionate, progressive friends, are torn between protest, escape, and survival as the world they knew crumbles around them. Her story is interrupted by an American woman enraged by the cruelty of the Reagan administration, and a new character, grappling with the anxiety, distraction, hope, and hopelessness of an artist facing the once unthinkable rise of authoritarianism in modern America.

The Public Theater revival features scenic design by David Rockwell, co-costume design by Susan Hilferty and Sarita Fellows, lighting design by John Torres, sound design by Bray Poor, projection design by Lucy Mackinnon, and hair, wig and makeup design by Tom Watson.

Visit PublicTheater.org for more information.

Inside Rehearsal for Tony Kushner’s A Bright Room Called Day at the Public Theater

11 PHOTOS
A Bright Room Called Day_The Public Theater_Rehearsal Photos_2019_Oskar Eustis, Tony Kushner, and the company_HR.jpg
Oskar Eustis, Tony Kushner, and the company of A Bright Room Called Day Joan Marcus
A Bright Room Called Day_The Public Theater_Rehearsal Photos_2019_Oskar Eustis and Tony Kushner_HR.jpg
Oskar Eustis and Tony Kushner Joan Marcus
A Bright Room Called Day_The Public Theater_Rehearsal Photos_2019_Michael Esper and Oskar Eustis_HR.jpg
Michael Esper and Oskar Eustis Joan Marcus
A Bright Room Called Day_The Public Theater_Rehearsal Photos_2019_Jonathan Hadary_HR.jpg
Jonathan Hadary Joan Marcus
A Bright Room Called Day_The Public Theater_Rehearsal Photos_2019_Jonathan Hadary, Mark Margolis, Nikki M. James, Michael Esper, and Crystal Lucas-Perry_HR.jpg
Jonathan Hadary, Mark Margolis, Nikki M. James, Michael Esper, and Crystal Lucas-Perry Joan Marcus
A Bright Room Called Day_The Public Theater_Rehearsal Photos_2019_Crystal Lucas-Perry and Michael Urie_HR.jpg
Crystal Lucas-Perry and Michael Urie Joan Marcus
A Bright Room Called Day_The Public Theater_Rehearsal Photos_2019_Linda Emond, Nikki M. James, and Oskar Eustis_HR.jpg
Linda Emond, Nikki M. James, and Oskar Eustis Joan Marcus
A Bright Room Called Day_The Public Theater_Rehearsal Photos_2019_Oskar Eustis and Michael Urie_HR.jpg
Oskar Eustis and Michael Urie Joan Marcus
A Bright Room Called Day_The Public Theater_Rehearsal Photos_2019_Max Woertendyke and Nadine Malouf_HR.jpg
Max Woertendyke and Nadine Malouf Joan Marcus
A Bright Room Called Day_The Public Theater_Rehearsal Photos_2019_Tony Kushner, Jacob Marx Rice, and Mark Margolis_HR.jpg
Tony Kushner, Jacob Marx Rice, and Mark Margolis Joan Marcus
