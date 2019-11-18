Tony Kushner’s A Bright Room Called Day Opens Off-Broadway November 25

Tony Kushner's A Bright Room Called Day Opens Off-Broadway November 25
By Olivia Clement
Nov 18, 2019
 
The Public Theater revival is helmed by Oskar Eustis.
Jonathan Hadary, Nikki M. James, Michael Esper, and Crystal Lucas-Perry in A Bright Room Called Day Joan Marcus

The Public Theater celebrates the official opening of its revival of Tony Kushner's A Bright Room Called Day, November 25. Directed by Artistic Director Oskar Eustis, this new version of Pulitzer Prize winner Kushner's first play—originally about the possibility of the Reagan counter-revolution giving rise to American fascism—shines a light on the vulnerability of American democracy today.

A Bright Room Called Day features a cast made up of Tony winner Nikki M. James (Twelfth Night) as Agnes Eggling, Michael Esper (The Glass Menagerie in the West End) as Vealtninc Hus, Grace Gummer (Mr. Robot) as Paulinka Erdnuss, Crystal Lucas-Perry (Ain't No Mo') as Zillah, Nadine Malouf (queens) as Rosa Malek, Mark Margolis (Breaking Bad) as Gottfried Swetts, Michael Urie (Torch Song) as Gregor Bazwald, Max Woertendyke (Illyria) as Emil Traum, Linda Emond as Annabella Gotchling, Jonathan Hadary as Xillah, and Oscar winner Estelle Parsons as Die Älte.

Performances began October 29 and are scheduled through December 15.

READ: Soft Power, The Visitor, and More Part of The Public's 2019–2020 Season

In A Bright Room Called Day, Agnes, an actor in Weimar Germany, and her cadre of passionate, progressive friends, are torn between protest, escape, and survival as the world they knew crumbles around them. Her story is interrupted by an American woman enraged by the cruelty of the Reagan administration, and a new character, grappling with the anxiety, distraction, hope, and hopelessness of an artist facing the once unthinkable rise of authoritarianism in modern America.

The Public Theater production features scenic design by David Rockwell, co-costume design by Susan Hilferty and Sarita Fellows, lighting design by John Torres, sound design by Bray Poor, projection design by Lucy Mackinnon, and hair, wig and makeup design by Tom Watson.

Production Photos: A Bright Room Called Day Off-Broadway

Production Photos: A Bright Room Called Day Off-Broadway

12 PHOTOS
Jonathan Hadary, Nikki M. James, Michael Esper, and Crystal Lucas-Perry in A Bright Room Called Day Joan Marcus
A Bright Room Called Day_Public Theater_Off Broadway_Production Photos_2019_Cystal Lucas-Perry_HR.jpg
Crystal Lucas-Perry in A Bright Room Called Day Joan Marcus
A Bright Room Called Day_Public Theater_Off Broadway_Production Photos_2019_Grace Gummer_HR.jpg
Grace Gummer in A Bright Room Called Day Joan Marcus
A Bright Room Called Day_Public Theater_Off Broadway_Production Photos_2019_Crystal Lucas-Perry and Jonathan Hadary_HR.jpg
Crystal Lucas-Perry and Jonathan Hadary in A Bright Room Called Day Joan Marcus
A Bright Room Called Day_Public Theater_Off Broadway_Production Photos_2019_Estelle Parsons_HR.jpg
Estelle Parsons in A Bright Room Called Day Joan Marcus
A Bright Room Called Day_Public Theater_Off Broadway_Production Photos_2019_Nikki M. James_HR.jpg
Nikki M. James in A Bright Room Called Day Joan Marcus
A Bright Room Called Day_Public Theater_Off Broadway_Production Photos_2019_Michael Urie, Nikki M. James, and Michael Esper_HR.jpg
Michael Urie, Nikki M. James, and Michael Esper in A Bright Room Called Day Joan Marcus
A Bright Room Called Day_Public Theater_Off Broadway_Production Photos_2019_Nikki M. James and Michael Esper_HR.jpg
Nikki M. James and Michael Esper in A Bright Room Called Day Joan Marcus
A Bright Room Called Day_Public Theater_Off Broadway_Production Photos_2019_Michael Urie and Nikki M. James_HR.jpg
Michael Urie and Nikki M. James in A Bright Room Called Day Joan Marcus
A Bright Room Called Day_Public Theater_Off Broadway_Production Photos_2019_Linda Emond_HR.jpg
Linda Emond in A Bright Room Called Day Joan Marcus
