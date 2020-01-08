Tony Nominee Emily Skinner to Headline 42nd Street Moon’s 2020 Gala

By Dan Meyer
Jan 08, 2020
 
Come to the Moon celebrates the San Francisco’s venue 27th year.
The_Cher_Show_Broadway_Opening_Night_Party_2018_HR
Emily Skinner Joseph Marzullo/WENN

Tony nominee Emily Skinner (Side Show) will headline 42nd Street Moon’s 2020 gala fundraiser, Come to the Moon, February 4 at the Palace of Fine Arts in San Francisco.

Skinner most recently appeared on Broadway as Georgia Holt in The Cher Show. The stage alum’s Main Stem credits also include Prince of Broadway, Billy Elliott, Dinner at Eight, and The Full Monty.

All funds raised for the gala will benefit the campaign to renovate the Gateway Theatre and expand MoonSchool’s education and outreach programs. The Bay Area venue continues its season with A Gentleman’s Guide to Murder, beginning performances February 26.

For more information, visit 42ndStMoon.org.

