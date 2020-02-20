Tony Nominee Gideon Glick Finds His 6 Degrees of Broadway Separation

The challenge: to connect his current role in Little Shop of Horrors to his Broadway debut.

Tony nominee Gideon Glick made his Broadway debut in 2006 in the Broadway musical Spring Awakening. We challenged him to find six degrees of separation from his current role in Little Shop of Horrors, where he stars as Seymour, to his Broadway debut; watch the video above to find out how he made the connection.

The Michael Mayer-helmed staging began September 17, 2019, before opening a month later. Performances are currently slated through May 10. Glick plays Seymour through March 15; Jeremy Jordan will take over in the role beginning March 17.

Glick earned his first Tony nomination last season for his performance as Dill Harris in To Kill a Mockingbird. His additional New York stage credits include the original companies of Spring Awakening, Spider-Man: Turn Off The Dark, Significant Other, The Harvest, and Speech and Debate.

The revival of the Alan Menken and Howard Ashman musical also stars Tammy Blanchard as Audrey, Tony winner Christian Borle as Orin, Kingsley Leggs as Audrey II, and features Tom Alan Robbins as Mushnik, Ari Groover as Ronnette, Salome Smith as Crystal, and Joy Woods as Chiffon. Rounding out the company are Eric Wright, Teddy Yudain, Kris Roberts, Chelsea Turbin, Chris Dwan, and Stephen Berger.