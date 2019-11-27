Tony Nominee Kimberly Scott Joins Jennifer Hudson-Led Aretha Franklin Biopic Respect

The Broadway alum is set to co-star with Audra McDonald, Heather Headley, Forest Whitaker, and Mary J. Blige.

Tony nominee Kimberly Scott (Joe Turner’s Come and Gone) will play Mama Franklin in the upcoming Aretha Franklin biopic Respect, starring Oscar winner Jennifer Hudson (Dreamgirls).

The Broadway alum joins a slate of award-winning performers, including six-time Tony winner Audra McDonald, who will play Barbara Franklin, Tony winner Heather Headley (Aida) as Clara Ward, Oscar winner Forest Whitaker (The Last King of Scotland) as C.J. Franklin, and Grammy winner Mary J. Blige as Dinah Washington.

Scott has previously worked with the film’s director, Tony nominee Liesl Tommy (Eclipsed), in a regional production of Lynn Nottage’s Ruined and Universe Theatre Ensemble’s Party People. On screen, she has appeared in Bob Hearts Abishola, Love and Other Drugs, and Batman Forever.

Tony nominees Saycon Sengbloh (Eclipsed) and Hailey Kilgore (Once On This Island) are also set to appear in the film alongside Tituss Burgess, Tate Donovan, Marc Maron, Marlon Wayans, and newcomer Skye Dakota Turner.

Respect, written by Callie Khouri, is due in theatres August 14, 2020. The film charts the late Queen of Soul’s life from her days in a church choir to topping the charts with songs like “Respect” and “(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman.”